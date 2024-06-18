Cody Dale earns Dan Manganaro Memorial Scholarship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads wrestling standout Cody Dale now has his name alongside a Blue Raider icon.

Dale was honored with the Dan Manganaro Memorial Scholarship Tuesday at the Horseheads High School Wrestling Room. The scholarship is named in honor of the late-great Blue Raider wrestler who sadly passed away in 2020 in an accident on Seneca Lake. Manganaro was just 27.

Dan was a Section IV Champion in 2011 and went on to stardom at Ursinus College. He earned his medical degree and was training to become an orthopedic surgeon at the time of his passing. A beloved person and friend to everyone, Manganaro possessed many of the same qualities Dale has.

Dale capped off his great career on the mats for Horseheads by winning a Section IV Championship. A two-time Section IV winner, Dale surpassed the 100 wins mark and will attend RIT to study engineering. Earning the award for Dale is special as it also puts his name alongside Manganaro’s forever.

18 Sports takes you to the signing on Tuesday honoring Dale and Manganaro.

