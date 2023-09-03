Cody Bellinger's solo homer (23)
Cody Bellinger connects on a solo home run to center field, tying the game at 4 in the top of the 6th inning
With both teams already in the quarterfinals, it was the Lithuanians who were ready to compete and jumped out to a 31-12 lead after the first quarter.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
Follow us all day for updates on the Week 1 Saturday college football action.
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
A number of other musical acts followed Jimmy Buffett's lead and played concerts at Wrigley Field.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Jim Harbaugh in August.
Judge passed Phillies slugger Ryan Howard.
"The Martian" landed with a bang.
It's a chance for Tennessee State, coached by Eddie George, to play on the national stage, a place not many HBCU football teams get to inhabit.
The wild AL West race, crowded NL wild-card picture, Acuña vs. Betts for MVP and more to follow in the regular season's final month.
Dalton Del Don tries to help you navigate the running back landscape by identifying potential fantasy draft busts.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Dalton Del Don reveals receivers he's thinks are overrated this fantasy football draft season.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.