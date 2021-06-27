Cody Bellinger’s walk-off homer with 2 outs in 9th hands Cubs 3-2 loss against Dodgers

An overturned call proved costly for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger hit a walk-off homer with two outs in the ninth inning off right-hander Keegan Thompson to hand the Cubs a 3-2 loss.

Jason Heyward appeared to put the Cubs ahead in the seventh when he bested Dodgers lefty Garrett Cleavinger for a solo homer that snuck inside the left-field foul pole. The third-base umpire immediately signaled a home run, but after a conference among the umps it was ruled a foul ball on the field. Cubs manager David Ross challenged the decision, but the call stood after a 1 minute, 50 second replay review to keep the game tied 2-2.

Right-hander Alec Mills skirted around trouble throughout his four-inning start. The Dodgers’ first three hitters of the game reached, quickly giving them a 2-0 lead. They would be the only runs Mills allowed despite surrendering eight hits and issuing two walks.

Willson Contreras’ arm twice provided a lift for Mills. The catcher picked off Chris Taylor at third base in the second inning and again got Taylor at third in the fourth. The latter saved a run. Dodgers starter Julio Urías connected on the next pitch from Mills.

Anthony Rizzo’s 10th homer of the season to lead off the fourth cut the Dodgers’ lead in half. Ian Happ’s pinch-hit double in the fifth tied the game. With his three hits Saturday, Heyward is 7 for 9 this series.