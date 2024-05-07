Cody Bellinger set to return from Cubs Tuesday night vs. Padres originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger is set to make his return to the team’s lineup just weeks after breaking two ribs, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking to 670 the Score’s Parkins and Spiegel Show, manager Craig Counsell said that Bellinger will be back in the team’s lineup on Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres.

Bellinger will serve as the team’s designated hitter, just two weeks after breaking two ribs in a collision with the outfield wall during an April 23 game against the Houston Astros.

After a sluggish start, Bellinger hit three home runs and drove in seven RBI’s in his final six games before his injury.

According to Counsell, Alexander Canario will be optioned to Triple-A Iowa to make room for Bellinger on the active roster.

The Cubs will take on the Padres at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, with Shota Imanaga taking the ball in the second game of a three-game set.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.