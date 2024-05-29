Cody Bellinger saves Ben Brown's no-hit bid with incredible home run-robbing grab originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cody Bellinger came in clutch in center field during the seventh inning of Tuesday's Cubs-Brewers game.

With Ben Brown's seven-inning no-hitter on the line, Willy Adames nailed a fly ball into center field. But Bellinger got to it before it could get over the fence.

Bellinger's catch saved Brown's no-hitter, which would eventually end after the Cubs pulled him from the game after that same inning. He threw 93 pitches, a warranted amount to yank him. His previous career-high pitch count was 89 pitches.

The combined no-hitter Hayden Wesneski inherited in the eighth inning was broken up during his 12-pitch outing. Mark Leiter Jr. came in for relief after Wesneski in the eighth inning to end the frame.

As for Brown, he pitched seven innings without giving up a single hit or run. He walked two batters while striking out 10 --- a new career-high in single-game strikeouts.

The Cubs have used him as both a starter and reliever this season. He's started five games for the Cubs this season while appearing in 12 total.

Brown similarly had a strong outing in his last start, which was his last appearance, too, against the Braves. He pitched four innings, allowing just one hit while walking two batters and striking out six batters as a starter.

This season, Brown is holding a strong 3.20 ERA. In 39.1 innings, he's struck out 45 batters while walking 15. His 1.195 WHIP is an impressive mark for the youngster, too.

A no-hitter from Brown or the collective would've marked the Cubs' 18th in franchise history. The last no-hitter the franchise has seen was a combined effort from Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel against the Dodgers in 2021. For a singular pitcher, the Cubs haven't seen one since Alec Mills in 2020.

