Cody Bellinger on the Rule Change He Wants to See in Baseball

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Caparell
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Image via USA Today Sports/Rick Scuteri

If you love baseball, you love it despite its warts and obvious shortcomings. And as the game continues to evolve in an attempt to appeal to a wider/younger audience, you have to give it some credit for trying new things.

Like messing with the (love it or loathe it) shift.

While some purists will argue hitters should adjust to the controversial strategy instead of MLB changing the rulebook, Double-A will serve as the test lab for an interesting experiment this season. A new rule at the minor league level stipulates that all four infielders must have both feet completely in front of the outer boundary of the infield dirt on each pitch. The hope is the rule change creates more hits and action plays over the course of nine innings and it’s one Cody Bellinger, the star center fielder for the defending World Series champion Dodgers, can easily get behind.

“I don’t think you need to ban the shift, but I think infielders need to stay on the dirt,” says the 2019 NL MVP. “I don’t think the shortstop should be in right field taking our hits away.”

A week before Opening Day, we caught up with the 25-year-old Bellinger via Zoom to chat about the rule change he’d love to see at the major league level, how much pressure the defending World Series champs are feeling entering the season, who’s the best DJ on the Dodgers, where his NBA loyalties lie, and what he has going on with FLONASE.

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

Now that you helped deliver Dodgers fans their first title since 1988, do you feel less pressure entering this season compared to the last few years when you guys were World Series favorites but never sealed the deal?
I’d say there’s less pressure. Not that we’re taking it easier this spring training, but the monkey is off the back and now we can just go and play the game. And I think that’s going to make us better overall. We have a super-talented locker room. We added some guys to help us get back there again.

When did it hit you that you were a World Series champion?
It’s a few days after, actually, when you’re kind of waking up. You wake up and realize you don’t have anything to do and you realize you just won the World Series, you take a deep breath and appreciate what just happened.

Do you know what are you going to do with the ring yet?
I just got told what finger I sized it for and I didn’t know. I think it’s going to be more of a display piece. I’m not going to put it away so I never see it again. I want to see that. I just don’t know what finger it’s going on yet.

Cody Bellinger Dodgers Giants Spring Training 2021
Image via USA Today Sports/Allan Henry

You said this spring training that the clubhouse is a lot of fun to be in right now. Why is it so much fun?
Just the talent. You look at the pitcher’s side of the locker room and it’s [Clayton] Kershaw, David Price, Trevor Bauer, Walker Buehler. And we’ve got these young guys that are electric in their own way. You look at our lineup…there’s just talent all around. I’m just super blessed to be a part of it and definitely not taking it for granted because you never know when you’ll ever, ever be on a team like this again.

But most importantly, who controls the music?
Last year, Mookie [Betts] had a playlist. This year it’s kind of been random. We’ve got a speaker and sometimes the clubbies do it. AJ Pollock’s been on it here and there. Usually on the road JT [Justin Turner] is on the music. It’s usually a different variety.

But who’s the best DJ?
Oh man, depends on what vibe you’re feeling. Kershaw in the weight room listens to SAINt JHN, which I like because that’s just good music in the weight room. AJ Pollock’s got good music, but it’s more like zen-ful music so we’ve got DJs for all different types.

How much did it suck not being able to enjoy the championship this past offseason in LA because you know you wouldn’t have paid for ANYTHING—a meal, a drink, whatever—around town?
It’s a little different. The feeling of winning that felt the same. But we didn’t get the parade or that kind of stuff. Hopefully this year it hopefully gets back to normal, slowly, but surely, it seems like. I think we’re on our way to receiving that. Twenty percent capacity at Dodger Stadium [to start the season] so that’s big for Los Angeles. It’s just nice to have people there. We won’t ever take that for granted again because it is a horrible thing not playing in front of fans.

You’ve been courtside for Lakers games, but I know you’re an Arizona guy. So where do you stand on your NBA fandom these days?
So all my boys home are huge Suns fans. They watch every game. So therefore I have had a liking for the Suns. They added Chris Paul and they’ve been very good so I like watching the Suns and I turn them on every once in a while here. I’m a Suns guy. I like rooting for the Suns with my boys down here in Arizona.

In that Mookie profile GQ put out recently, he talked about some really rough struggles in the minors–to the point where he was on the brink of quitting. Baseball can humble you like few sports so I’m curious if had a similar stretch as you were coming up?
I never had the thought of quitting, but I know a lot of guys that do. It’s just a mentally exhausting game. The way the schedule is it’s every single day and you have three-to-four hours to work on your swing and you have four opportunities in a game to make it count. So when people tell me that I feel for them, I completely understand where they’re coming from. But that’s why he’s so good—he went through those struggles.

Is Mookie the coolest baseball player on the planet right now?
He might be, man. On the field and off the field he can do it all.

Baseball isn’t exactly the most popular sport with the Complex audience. What would be your “actually baseball is cool” elevator pitch?
It’s hard to get behind a 162-game season. I think that’s the hardest part because a lot of people tell me they love watching playoff baseball. So I get it. But what I think MLB is doing a good job with now is with different camera angles to see how fast the game is actually being played. Because it looks so easy on TV—like every other sport. But you get these different camera angles and you’re like, “That ball is coming really, really fast.”

Baseball is testing some rules changes in the minor leagues this season in its quest to make the game better and more marketable. What’s the one rule change you’d really like to see?
I think I’m alone on this, but I enjoyed the extra-inning rule with the guy on second base. It’s super not traditional, but when you start with a guy on second base, it’s instant action. So I actually enjoyed that. And another one for me personally, I don’t think you need to ban the shift, but I think infielders need to stay on the dirt. I don’t think the shortstop should be in right field taking our hits away.

Do you know how many of your hits have been taken away?
A lot. I mean, I’ve gotten a lot of hits because of the shift, but I just think infielders should have to stay on the dirt. That’s my personal opinion. Go wherever you want, but you have to stay on the dirt.

I get that. But baseball purists will say learn to hit it the other way.
It’s not that easy to just go the other way.

So what do you have going on with FLONASE?
I’m just a seasonal allergy guy, you know. Starting in spring training usually means the start of allergy season for me. And a lot of the times I’ve been thinking I was sick, going to the field thinking I had symptoms this year, especially with COVID going on, so I connected with FLONASE and got my allergies figured out and been feeling really good about it.

Recommended Stories

  • MLB Opening Day 2021: Red Sox' season opener vs. Orioles postponed

    The Boston Red Sox' first game of the 2021 MLB season will have to wait. Here's what you need to know about their postponed Opening Day matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

  • MLB predictions 2021: Here's your division winners, World Series champ

    Free Press sports writers predict orders of finish for each of baseball's divisions, postseason award winners and the 2021 World Series.

  • 3 high school teammates become MLB opening day starters

    Lucas Giolito, Max Fried and Jack Flaherty were teammates nine years ago at Harvard-Westlake, a prestigious prep school in Los Angeles. On Thursday, all three will be opening-day starting pitchers in the major leagues.

  • Five bold predictions for the men's NCAA Tournament Final Four

    A look at five bold expectations for the three remaining games in the 2020-21 men's college basketball season.

  • Michael Conforto Contract Extension: How Much Will It Cost? | Shea Anything

    On the Shea Anything podcast, Doug Williams, Andy Martino, and Keith Hernandez take a quick break from discussing the Francisco Lindor contract talk to address Michael Conforto. How much money is agent Scott Boras and Conforto looking for in an extension for the Mets outfielder?

  • After strong showing at Freeway Series, Dodgers carry hot bats into opening day

    The Dodgers were impressive in the Freeway Series, hitting four home runs in each game. They hope to take their hot bats into opening day in Denver.

  • Kyrie Irving and Steve Nash on Nets win over Rockets, James Harden injury | Nets Post-Game

    The Brooklyn Nets overcame trailing early against the Houston Rockets, winning 120-108, despite guard&nbsp;James Harden&nbsp;leaving the game due to right hamstring tightness. Kyrie Irving and coach Steve Nash talk about what it means to be in first place in the eastern conference and what has taken the team to get there.

  • MLB 2021 opening day schedule: Probable pitchers, start times for every game Thursday

    Things get underway at 1:05 p.m. ET with the Yankees hosting the Blue Jays and go through the night with three games on the West Coast getting underway in the 10 p.m. hour.

  • ‘Coming 2 America’ Hits No. 1 on Nielsen U.S. Streaming Rankings

    “Coming 2 America,” the long-awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 “Coming to America,” was the most-streamed title in the U.S. the week of its premiere, according to new Nielsen data. The movie, released March 4 on Amazon Prime Video, drew 1.413 billion minutes of total viewing for the week of March 1-7 among U.S. viewers, […]

  • Man Arrested For Hate Crime After Threatening to Shoot Chinese Customers at SF Bakery

    A man who threatened to shoot Asian customers at a bakery in San Francisco has been arrested on hate crime charges, local authorities confirmed. Police were called to the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Tenderloin on Sunday morning after a man “entered a local business, threatened to get a gun and shoot AAPI customers,” according to a Twitter post by the SFPD Tenderloin Station. TL Officers arrested the suspect and booked him in County Jail.

  • Andre Drummond makes Lakers debut, exits game with toe injury 3 quarters later

    It's been that kind of season for the Lakers.

  • MLB 2021 predictions: how do you stop a juggernaut like the LA Dodgers?

    The World Series champions look set to repeat. Our writers run down the contenders and the best players to watch in the coming season The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are the team to beat in MLB this season. Photograph: Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports One bold prediction … “Dog, if there were slightly larger bases, I would be all over MLB!”, said no young would-be baseball fan, ever, at any time. Yet that’s just one of a series of experiments set to take place in baseball’s minor leagues as MLB brass continue their neverending search for fans under 50. Expect an announcement scrapping the obsolete 90 feet between bases in time for the 2022 season: the distance was never really right anyway. DL Trevor Bauer won’t play out the season in Los Angeles. The 2020 Cy Young winner signed a three-year contract with the Dodgers and then immediately got into his usual trolling, this time adding throwing pitches with one-eye open (including one that hit a batter during spring training). If his production drops for some mysterious reason, don’t be surprised if the Dodgers look into trading him. HF The Rays’ Randy Arozarena will be an MVP candidate – and he’ll be the AL Rookie of the Year. (Yes, he’s still somehow a rookie.) After his borderline unthinkable performance in the postseason last fall, Arozarena will pick up where he left off, and opposing pitchers will still be no match for his swing. JN New York City will rule the baseball world this season. New York teams always receive extra attention from both the media and fans because, well, it’s New York, but the Yankees and Mets will be among the best and most exciting in 2021. TF I’m most excited by … San Diego Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller’s seemingly endless wheeling and dealing brought even more blockbuster talent to San Diego this offseason. A refreshed rotation and a payroll up from 24th in 2019 to ninth in 2021 means a fascinating fight, finally, for the NL West divisional title. DL I’ve hit the point in my life where there aren’t many players around my age left in the league, so this season is about rooting for the veterans. This will likely be Albert Pujols’s swan song, Adam Wainwright is hoping for one more dominant year with the St Louis Cardinals while Miguel Cabrera will be aiming for home run number 500. HF Fernando Tatis Jr will help the Padres take on the Dodgers. Photograph: Mark J Rebilas/USA Today Sports Everything about the Padres. I hate that they’re becoming a contender at the exact moment the Dodgers have a chokehold on the division – and all of baseball – but that doesn’t mean I don’t daydream about San Diego running away with the division thanks to huge seasons from Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. JN A new era is upon us in Flushing. After years of complaining about the Wilpons’ ownership, Mets fans have had their prayers answered thanks to Steve Cohen buying the team and adding multiple talented players, most notably the newly minted Francisco Lindor. TF MVP winners In the National League, Manny Machado feels like he’s been around forever, yet he’s only 28: this year his bat matures to an MVP level. In the American League, I have a theory: Mike Trout didn’t want to play in 2020. He had his first child and was worn out. He hit .281, his worst batting average since his first full season in the bigs. Now that he’s got the dad thing down he’ll get back to bullying baseballs. DL In the AL, I’m going with something old, Mike Trout, who has been the best player in baseball for a long time. In the NL, let’s go with something new. Look for 22-year-old shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr to celebrates his 14-year, $340m contract with the San Diego Padres with a MVP season (and probably not his last). HF Mike Trout didn’t win in 2020, which means he’s due. There’s no safer pick, but in the National League, I’ll go out on a limb. Nolan Arenado is about to turn 30, he’s never finished better than third in MVP voting, and he’s facing the very real question of how much 82 games at Coors Field boosted his offensive stats. But he’ll help the Cardinals secure the NL Central and put up big numbers in the process. JN Shohei Ohtani is set for a big season in Los Angeles. Dominant pitching and home runs should carry Ohtani to AL MVP, if he remains healthy. Fernando Tatis Jr may not pitch, but he is certainly the most exciting player in baseball. An electric arsenal of plays will elevate Tatis to the best player in the National League. TF Cy Young winners Jacob deGrom somehow appears to be getting better. Photograph: Mary Holt/USA Today Sports Yu Darvish finally bounced back in 2020, finishing second in the NL Cy Young race while pitching in Wrigley Field. Now in San Diego, something more of a pitcher’s park, Darvish is more than capable of taking the trophy. The last time we saw Shane Bieber he was getting hammered by the Yankees in the AL wild card round. Such a stain has made it difficult to remember just how good he was in 2020: an ERA of 1.63, 122 strikeouts and just 21 walks in 77 innings. Bieber won’t be that good again, but he won’t need to be to earn back-to-back Cy Young wins. DL A New York sweep. In the AL, Gerrit Cole will rack up huge strikeout totals while benefitting from the Yankees offense behind him (which will help his case from the old-fashioned voters who still factor in pitcher wins). Meanwhile, the Mets’ Jacob deGrom will pitch his way towards his third NL Cy Young. HF If Jacob deGrom stays healthy, the NL Cy Young is his to lose. He keeps throwing harder every year, and though that’s bound to level off, he still has the most overpowering arm in the game. In the American League, Lucas Giolito’s changeup will keep flummoxing opponents. JN Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher in baseball and proves it year after year. DeGrom has even improved his fastball to 100mph to cause hitters even more headaches. Shane Bieber may not be the best pitcher in baseball, but he may be the best pitcher in the AL. Bieber had a historic 2020 season and similar numbers will elevate him to another Cy Young. TF AL East Less Gerrit Cole, what’s so special about the Yankees starting pitching? Not a whole lot, and a rotation full of question marks in both performance and health brings forth just enough doubt. Instead, it’s a wide open three-team race with the Jays and Rays. I like the Toronto Blue Jays to take a significant step in a surprising spring to the top. DL I spent a lot of time trying to pick someone else but the Yankees, but they have the combination of pitching and offense to make them the beast of the division and maybe the league. I’m not happy about this either. HF The Yankees will win the division easily and make it to the World Series thanks in part to regression from the Rays. JN The AL East will be very competitive at the top due to big offseason moves by Toronto, and the Rays improving every year. However, the Yankees have too much fire power throughout their lineup and pitching rotation not to come out on top. TF AL Central In 1980, Tony La Russa managed Minnie Minoso, born 1925, for the Chicago White Sox. This season he will manage Luis Robert, born 1997, also for the Pale Hose. La Russa, now 76, has seen a lot of baseball. You won’t find (m)any(one) who likes the hire, but he wins wherever he goes. DL What would be a better sign of a return to normal than the Minnesota Twins impressing during the regular season and then getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs? HF Between Giolito, Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu and Luis Robert, the White Sox have one of the most fun teams in baseball. If Tony La Russa can still manage, this team can make a run. JN The White Sox have put together one of the better rosters in baseball. They have one of the top 1-2-3 rotations and their lineup should be able to survive missing Eloy Jimenez due to injury. TF AL West Shohei Ohtani is a rare threat with both bat and ball. Photograph: Rick Scuteri/USA Today Sports If Shohei Ohtani pitches like an ace, and hits like a slugger, there’s a bona fide chance that the Los Angeles Angels can do more than compete in a weakened AL West. This will be good news for Mike Trout, who would lose the playoff piano that’s been on his back since his only postseason appearance, back in 2014. DL Houston Astros. It wouldn’t be the postseason without the sport’s biggest villains. I’ll give the Angels a wildcard slot and a beatable opponent in the Tampa Bay Rays just so we get to see Trout in at least an ALDS. HF The Astros just keep winning, even without knowing anyone else’s signs. That won’t change in 2021, even without George Springer. JN Oakland may have the best defense in the league this year. This, combined with MLB again changing the ball in an attempt to create fewer home runs, should play to the A’s strengths and allow them to overtake Houston as division champions. TF NL East How do you bet against the Atlanta Braves, who have occupied the top seat in the NL East for three straight seasons? You say that the Mets have a stacked lineup, something of an improved bullpen and a deeper rotation than last season. You note that Scherzer, Strasburg, Soto and Turner down in DC have a legitimate shot. And you point out that manager Don Mattingly has a full season to learn the names of his Marlins players. No matter. Braves win, again. DL Looking at this blindly, it feels like the New York Mets should be the favorite but, well, they are also the Mets. So, how about this compromise: the Mets win the division, the Braves go deeper into the playoffs as a wild card. HF The Braves have quietly won the NL East the past three seasons, and they came within a game of topping the Dodgers in the NLCS. They’re well-rounded and will be just as good in 2021. JN New York and Atlanta will battle for the division all year, but even with Carlos Carrasco out injured for the start of the season, the Mets simply have too much pitching. The additions of Francisco Lindor and Brian McCann will be enough to ensure New York City has two division winners this season. TF NL Central The St Louis Cardinals added Nolan Arenado but the Milwaukee Brewers are probably the most well rounded team in the NL Central. The rotation is also solid - it’s good enough in a so-so NL Central. DL The Cardinals, who could take advantage of a relatively weak division thanks to a rookie of the year campaign by outfielder Dylan Carlson. HF I said it earlier: Nolan Arenado will boost the Cardinals to the top of the Central, but they still won’t have what it takes for a long postseason run. JN The Chicago Cubs have more star power in their lineup than any other team in the NL Central and come into this season with a revamped pitching rotation. Even if the new rotation struggles, Chicago should have enough firepower to win a relatively weak division. TF NL West This is the King Kong v Godzilla of divisional races. The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off that elusive World Series title. The San Diego Padres added two huge pitching pieces to their stellar side while LA plussed a Cy Young winner in Trevor Bauer. A narrow edge goes to the incumbents in what should be a joy to watch. DL Unless they suffer a lot of injuries, the Dodgers are winning the division. It wouldn’t be shocking if the Padres end up with a record that would make them the winner in practically any other division, but have to settle for a wildcard slot. HF As much as I want to pick the Padres here, the division still belongs to the Dodgers, at least for now. They’ll take advantage of their deep stable of pitchers and the fact that Mookie Betts is locked up for years to edge San Diego. JN The Dodgers are still the best team in baseball and it’s hard to argue otherwise. Forget having the most wins in the division, LA should easily have the most wins in baseball before making another deep playoff run. TF AL wild cards Yankees, A’s. DL Angels, Rays. HF Twins, Rays. JN Twins, Rays. TF NL wild cards Mets, Padres. DL Padres, Braves. HF Mets, Padres. JN Padres, Braves. TF ALCS White Sox over A’s, 4-2. DL Yankees over Astros, 4-3. HF Yankees over White Sox, 4-3. JN White Sox over Yankees 4-2. TF NLCS Dodgers over Mets, 4-2. DL Dodgers over Braves, 4-2. HF Dodgers over Padres, 4-2. JN Dodgers over Mets 4-3. TF World Series It’s hard to see past another Dodgers celebration in October. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA Dodgers over White Sox, 4-1. It’s a redux of the 1959 World Series with the Chicago White Sox facing the Los Angeles Dodgers. It also means Tony La Russa becomes the story and gets the last laugh by making the Fall Classic, even as the Dodgers take the series. DL Yankees over Dodgers, 4-3. If you replay this season 100 times you’re going to get this World Series matchup at least 51 times. Let me throw a curveball here and say that New York manage to pull off the upset in a rousing, seven-game series. HF Dodgers over Yankees, 4-2. After breaking their 32-year drought last fall, the Dodgers will repeat. They’re just … too good. And this New York-LA matchup won’t be a fun one, either. The Dodgers will win in six, and Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw will silence the Yankees’ bats. JN Dodgers over Yankees, 4-1. The Dodgers have depth across the board that no other team can match. Lastly, less physical and mental wear and tear due to last year’s shortened season should eliminate any worries of a World Series hangover. TF

  • Plaschke: It's UCLA's first trip to the Final Four in 13 years — and the most unexpected in forever

    The 11th-seeded Bruins answered the call of UCLA basketball history by charging back to the Final Four with a 51-49 victory over top-seeded Michigan.

  • Cubs unveil Opening Day roster, place Rowan Wick on injured list

    The Cubs officially unveiled the 26-man roster they'll open the season with on Thursday.

  • Israel's president calls for new alliances to solve deadlock

    President Reuven Rivlin expressed his frustration with Israel's deadlocked political system on Wednesday, saying he'll choose a candidate for prime minister he believes can overcome past grievances, forge “unconventional” alliances and is most likely to form a government. Rivlin said Wednesday that his decision will be based on which party leader can “earn the trust of the Knesset” and build “a government that will succeed in mending the rifts between us and rehabilitate Israeli society.”

  • Irish Jockey Adrian McCarthy Tests 1,000 Times Over Cocaine Limit

    An Irish jockey was suspended from racing for six months after testing 1,000 times above the cocaine limit allowed by the British Horseracing Authority, according to ESPN. Adrian McCarthy, 42, was positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, and gave a reading of 150,300 nanograms per milliliter when his urine was tested at a race […] The post Irish Jockey Adrian McCarthy Tests 1,000 Times Over Cocaine Limit, Suspended for Six Months appeared first on InsideHook.

  • NHL trade deadline: Likely sellers surging up standings is bad news for Bruins

    The Boston Bruins need help at the NHL trade deadline, and their pursuit of a top-four defenseman or top-six forward hasn't been helped by the fact that several potential sellers have surged up the standings in recent weeks.

  • Will late roster upgrades add enough fuel to propel the Angels to the playoffs?

    A last-minute retooling of the Angels bullpen followed the addition of several veteran players. Do stars Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon have enough support?

  • Red Sox opener against Orioles postponed because of rain

    The Boston Red Sox have postponed Thursday's opener against the Baltimore Orioles until Friday because of rain that was forecast to last all day. The Red Sox made the announcement at 9 a.m., about five hours before the scheduled first pitch. After playing last season without fans, the team had been cleared by the state to open Fenway Park for the first time since the pandemic began to about 4,500 fans — 12% of capacity.

  • ‘WeWork’ Documentary Director on Adam Neumann’s Spectacular Rise and Fall

    Adam Neumann had a vision. The WeWork co-founder wasn’t just renting temporary office space. He was reconstructing the sense of community that had been lost by remote working and email and the other technological advances that had left people feeling more disconnected from their neighbors and colleagues. Initially, financiers bought what Neumann was selling, with […]