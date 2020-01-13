Cody Bellinger offers thoughts on Red Sox and Astros cheating accusations

Both the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are embroiled in cheating scandals this offseason. Both teams have been accused of illegally stealing signs and the Red Sox have specifically been accused of using their video replay room to decipher the signs of opposing catchers.

The two teams are under investigation, but that's of little value to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers lost consecutive World Series to the Astros and Red Sox in 2017 and 2018 while each team was allegedly utilizing these practices.

And recently, Dodgers star Cody Bellinger offered his thoughts on the sign-stealing scandals.

"Honestly, we're curious to see what happens," Bellinger said per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "It sucks, man. We were close, but we did it the right way."

Bellinger would further go on to say that the Dodgers would've had a better chance to win had the sign-stealing not been going on.

"We could've won it if things could've gone our way," Bellinger said per Gonzalez. "But it is what it is, man. You really can't look back on it anymore. We'll see what happens, what Manfred wants to do. We'll see."

Bellinger does have a point about having a better chance to win without the sign-stealing. But it's also worth noting that the Red Sox were still able to defeat the Dodgers in five games. And the only Dodgers win came in an 18-inning game, the longest in postseason history.

So, while the Dodgers may have had a better chance to win, there's no guarantee that they would've won, especially with Bellinger batting a paltry .063 during the World Series.

Either way, Bellinger is focused on moving forward and the 24-year-old is coming off an MVP season in which he batted .305 with 47 homers and drove in 115 runs. He'll try to get the Dodgers back to the World Series in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox and Astros will be building toward the 2020 campaign but also have potential punishment from the commissioner's office looming if they are found guilty of stealing signs.

