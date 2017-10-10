Cody Bellinger made a great flip-over-the-dugout-rail catch last night

Cody Bellinger is going to be the unanimous winner of the N.L. Rookie of the Year award. Last night he homered and knocked in two of the Dodgers three runs as Los Angeles moved past Arizona to the NLCS. His future’s so bright he’s gotta wear shades, etc. etc.

He also had a couple of fantastic moments on the defense. The most fantastic came at the end of the fifth inning when Dbacks catcher Jeff Mathis fouled a ball off that had “out of play” written all over it. Bellinger doesn’t believe in “out of play,” though. Watch him range over to the dugout and make the flip-catch:





Here it is from another angle:

hits a homer and then makes this fantastic catch pic.twitter.com/YR5ZlR5xBX — Bill Baer �� (@Baer_Bill) October 10, 2017





I love how Dave Roberts doesn’t even bother to get up. Charitably, we’ll say he knew in his heart that Bellinger had it all under control. Less charitably, we’ll say that Roberts is lucky Bellinger didn’t crack his head into a million pieces as he fell, because if he did while Roberts watched seemingly dispassionately, there would probably be a lot of angry people today.

As it is: it’s all good. And Bellinger is great.

