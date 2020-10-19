Cody Bellinger dislocated his shoulder while celebrating his game-winning home run to clinch the Dodgers' spot in the World Series

Cody Bellinger's epic celebration of his NCLS Game 7 home run ended in pain after he locked arms with a teammate and dislocated his shoulder. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Bellinger hit a Game 7-winning home run to clinch the Los Angeles Dodgers' spot in this year's World Series.

The 2019 National League MVP enjoyed an epic bat drop and strut to first base before celebrating the solo blast with his teammates.

After crossing home plate and jumping around, Bellinger indicated that he hurt his shoulder and pantomimed that it popped out of its socket during the celebrations.

Cody Bellinger called game, but then he had to call the doctor.

The 2019 National League MVP launched a seventh-inning solo home run off of Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Martin to put the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead late in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. But after enjoying an epic bat drop and strut to first base, Bellinger got himself into some trouble while celebrating with his teammates.

While jumping up to lock arms with Dodgers pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández after crossing home plate, Bellinger dislocated his shoulder and winced in pain as he headed into the dugout. He even avoided similar celebratory collisions with other teammates in order to protect his upper arm.

An inning later, Bellinger appeared to motion to rightfielder Mookie Betts that his shoulder had popped out of its socket, and he confirmed as much following Los Angeles' 4-3 victory.

"I hit Kiké's shoulder a little too hard and my shoulder popped out, so I had to go back in the training room," Bellinger said on MLB Network after the game. "They popped it back in and I was ready to play some defense. It kinda hurt."

"I'm going to maybe use my left arm [next time]," he added. "I've never dislocated that one."

Cody Bellinger blasts a go-ahead solo home run. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Fortunately for the Dodgers, the star first baseman is good to go for the start of the World Series on Tuesday night. Bellinger and his Los Angeles teammates will face off againist the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field for their third attempt at taking home the Commissioner's Trophy in a four-year span.

