Cody Bellinger damages Wrigley video board with home run originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has had a career renaissance with the team this season, and he added another chapter to a storybook campaign on Tuesday night.

Standing at the plate in the second inning of the contest, Bellinger absolutely unloaded on an offering from Ben Lively to give the Cubs a 7-2 lead.

Needless to say, the home run was certainly worthy of the title “Beli Bomb”:

Cody Bellinger damaged the scoreboard! pic.twitter.com/FKykhugNzd — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) August 2, 2023

What’s perhaps more impressive than the home run itself was the damage it caused, with a large panel on the video board in right field going dark because of the impact of the ball:

Cody Bellinger’s 2-run home run literally broke the video board. pic.twitter.com/4UAQz2q2BG — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) August 2, 2023

And now, for the tale of the tape. The home run had an exit velocity of 105.9 miles per hour, and would have traveled approximately 405 feet had it not hit the video board.

Also, in case you were curious, it would have been a home run in all 30 MLB stadiums, according to Statcast.

Needless to say, the Cubs’ bats were feeling alive, as they raced out to a 10-2 lead over the Reds after just three innings.