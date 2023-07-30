Cody Bellinger could stay put with the Cubs, new report says originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have won eight straight games and have played their way back into the thick of the playoff race, and as a result, it appears that the team could keep one of its main pieces beyond Aug. 1.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Cubs have now decided to keep outfielder Cody Bellinger on the club beyond the trade deadline.

“As the Cubs continue to add wins to their pre-deadline streak, the team has decided to pull Cody Bellinger’s name off the trade market,” Rogers reported on Sunday.

Bellinger, who has a mutual option on his contract at the end of the season, has found his form again with the Cubs after struggling for several seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has 15 home runs and 46 RBI’s this season, had a .315 batting average and has stolen 12 bases, which is just three off his career high.

His defense in center field and at first base has been top-notch, and his performances have left Cubs fans clamoring for the club to re-sign him before he could potentially hit free agency.

In terms of those additions, Rogers cites the Cubs’ bullpen as a potential area of focus, mentioning Chicago White Sox reliever Aaron Bummer as a possibility. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale recently reported that the South Siders are intent on keeping Bummer in their bullpen for next season.

