Cody Bellinger: Astros stole a ring from Dodgers and an MVP from Aaron Judge

Cody Bellinger, the reigning NL MVP and Los Angeles Dodgers star, has come out swinging against the Houston Astros and their 2017 cheating scandal.

Plenty of players around the league took aim at the Astros after they bungled their apology day Thursday, but Bellinger went further — he said punishments from the commissioner’s office were weak, that the Astros stole a ring from the Dodgers and that Jose Altuve stole an MVP award.

That’s how you announce your presence at spring training.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here’s are Bellinger’s full quotes, from Jorge Castillo of the L.A. Times:

Bellinger: "I thought Manfred's punishment was weak, giving them immunity. I mean these guys were cheating for three years. I think what people don't realize is Altuve stole an MVP from Judge in '17. Everyone knows they stole the ring from us." — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) February 14, 2020

Bellinger on the video that circulated apparently showing Jose Altuve telling his teammates not to rip off his jersey after his walk-off home run in Game 7 of the ALCS. pic.twitter.com/WhRByRmZBb — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) February 14, 2020

Cody Bellinger called out the Astros on Friday. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

For the uninitiated, the Astros beat the Dodgers in seven games in the 2017 World Series, a season in which MLB’s investigation proved that they used technology to steal signs and use a trash can to relay what pitches were coming to their hitters. In that same season, Altuve beat out Judge for the AL MVP, though the vote wasn’t very close.

Bellinger’s take is very different from Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying Thursday that he’s moving on. (But he did say he believes in karma). Bellinger, meanwhile, apparently believes in calling out the Astros for their cheating — and plenty of fans outside of Houston will probably applaud him for it.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: