Cody Barton will return from injured reserve, play Thursday

Commanders linebacker Cody Barton returned to practice from injured reserve Monday. He will play Thursday.

Coach Ron Rivera said the team will activate Barton back to the active roster Wednesday.

Barton is returning from an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve.

Barton signed with the Commanders after spending his first four seasons with the Seahawks. In seven games this season, he has totaled 61 tackles, including a tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery.

Barton again was a full participant in practice.

The Commanders had only two changes to their practice report Tuesday: They added linebacker Khaleke Hudson as a non-participant with a back injury, and offensive guard Sam Cosmi (chest) went from a limited practice to full participation.

Fullback Alex Armah (hamstring), cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (elbow), linebacker De'Jon Harris (quad) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) remained DNP.

Running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and defensive back Jartavius Martin (shoulder) again were limited.