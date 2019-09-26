Cody Barton ‘apologized profusely’ to Pete Carroll for pregame incident in Week 3

Self-inflicted wounds have become a literal trend through the Seattle Seahawks first three games. Pete Carroll spent last Sunday patrolling the Seahawks sideline with his nose bloodied and bandaged. The injury stemmed from a pregame gaffe that somewhat foreshadowed Seattle's ugly 33-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

At the tail end of warmups, rookie linebacker Cody Barton tossed a short pass intended for one of the Seahawks assistant coaches. Out of nowhere, Carroll unknowingly darted into the balls' flight path and took a direct hit to the nose.

"It would have been a really good story that I had head-butted Bobby in the pregame, getting fired up in the locker room, but I heard that they captured it on film," Carroll said following the loss. "I got smacked in the nose with the football. The last play of warmups. I didn't see it coming."

The video can be seen in the tweet below.

Pete Carroll got hit in the nose with a football that required stitches #SEAvsNO #seahawks pic.twitter.com/72aRK8PHow — Sports Gifs & Videos (@Supreme_gifs) September 22, 2019

So what's the punishment for a rookie who beans his head coach in the face with a football?

"He's been penalized severely," Carroll joked on Wednesday. "He has to live with that. I'm hanging it over him too. He's apologized profusely."

Barton told NBC Sports Northwest on Thursday that there wasn't any punishment, but apparently Carroll has held true to his word and is holding the situation against the rookie. Apparently Seattle's head coach is milking it for all he can, just as he should.

Seattle will be looking to avoid any pregame injuries on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. The team doesn't need any more bad omens as it looks to clean up the self-inflicted wounds and improve to 3-1.

