COD football can't keep up with blazing hot Chaffey offense in 41-27 loss

The College of the Desert football squad played against undefeated Chaffey College in 100-plus degree weather Saturday afternoon, but the weather wasn't the only thing that was blazing hot. The Panthers offense was on fire as the Roadrunners lost 41-27, unable to keep up with the Chaffey offensive output.

The game was the first for the Roadrunners in three weeks due to a bye week on the schedule and a forfeit from Compton College.

"This is a good football team," COD head football coach Jack Steptoe said. "For a team that hasn't played in three weeks, them boys came out smacking. A play here and a play there and this game is probably a different outcome."

COD dropped to 4-3 (1-1 in conference), while Chaffey improved to 7-0 (2-0).

COD marched down the field on the first drive of the game, but settled for a field goal and an early 3-0 lead. The Panthers and Roadrunners then traded touchdowns until Chaffey led 14-10 at the start of the second quarter.

After that, Chaffey went ahead by two scores, stopping the Roadrunners on fourth down and scoring quickly to go ahead 21-10.

Despite the heat and deficit, the Roadrunners still had plenty of fight left. Late in the first half COD stopped Chaffey on fourth down and scored on the next play. Quarterback Devonte Armstrong threw a long pass to Isaac Eberhardt, who caught it and raced 78 yards for a touchdown to pull the Roadrunners within 21-17 with 3:44 left in the half.

Chaffey scored on its first offensive possession of the second half for a 28-17 lead. But the Roadrunners only scored one touchdown in the second half and couldn't catch up.

"I didn't see any quit at all," Steptoe said. "We were in it until that last kick return, my goodness that last kick return. We haven't played a complete game yet where offense, defense, and special teams are clicking together. The ingredients are there, we just have to get them all clicking at the right time."

The moment

A second Dylan Armendariz field goal brought the Roadrunners within 34-27 with a little over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Roadrunner defense had trouble all day, but they also made some key plays when it mattered and were excited to get back on the field and give their offense a chance to tie it up. They never got that chance as the sideline watched Ayer Davis return a kickoff 97 yards to put the Panthers 41-27, which was the final score.

The stars

Chaffey quarterback Dereun Dortch completed 19 of 26 passes for 275 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 46 yards and another score. His main receiver was Corey Cabriales, who caught 10 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jayson Cortes rushed 19 times for 136 yards and a touchdown.

On defense linebacker Syrano Ware finished with 11 tackles and made plays all over the field. Defensive back Ayer Davis had multiple pass deflections and a kick return for a touchdown.

For COD, receiver Isaac Eberhardt had six catches for 131 yards and a touchdown and Ilyas Abdullah had a good day rushing 58 yards and two touchdowns.

What's next?

COD will play at Victor Valley on Saturday at 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: COD football can't keep up with blazing hot Chaffey offense