Cocoa's Boggs, Schneider recognized at ceremony for winning statewide honors

In a ceremony held in Cocoa High's auditorium Wednesday afternoon, junior Jayvan Bogg was recognized for being named Mr. Football by the Florida Dairy Farmers organization.

Bogg was named Mr. Football earlier this month after putting together a dominant year during the Tigers' championship season. The receiver had 93 receptions for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns.

"First thing, I just started smiling," Boggs said of his reaction when found out he won the award. "I was very excited and happy about the award because you know it's a lot of big greats on this list of the award."

At the ceremony, Boggs received a trophy presented by David Stirt of the Florida Dairy Farmers and Cocoa head coach Ryan Schneider was recognized for being named Florida Dairy Farmers Class 2S Coach of the Year for the second season in a row.

Boggs, an Ohio State commit, is the first Brevard County football player to earn the title of Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football.

Boggs, an Ohio State commit, is the first Brevard County football player to earn the title of Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football.

"The standards have always been high in this county and for me to win this award it's amazing so other people can look up to me and try to go win this award, too," Boggs said.

The Tigers finished the season with a record of 14-1 and won their second straight Class 2S state championship Dec. 8 when they defeated Bradford, 20-6.

With one more year left of high school football, Boggs said he is looking forward to another season filled with winning.

"It's kind of like how we did back-to-back this year with the state championship, I kind of want to go back-to-back with the award and also win a state championship," Boggs said. "I just want to continue the tradition of us winning and getting accolades."

