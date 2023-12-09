Cocoa wins sixth FHSAA state football championship

TALLAHASSEE – It wasn’t pretty, but it’ll put rings on a lot of fingers.

Cocoa High won its sixth FHSAA Class 2S state football championship on Friday at Bragg Memorial Stadium on the campus of Florida A&M, 20-6, after spotting Bradford the first touchdown.

“We didn’t play great. I kind of called some crappy calls and put us in some bad spots,” Tigers head coach Ryan Schneider said, “but we talk all the time about handling adversity, and we did a good job handling it, staying focused as a team.”

Nicholas Teeter, who battled injury problems at times during the season, kept his focus at a key moment and helped save the lead in the second half. Cocoa fumbled deep in its own territory, and several Bradford defenders had a shot at a scoop-and-score touchdown, but C.J. Bragg knocked the ball loose. Teeter did get control, and Cocoa kept possession and the lead.

“I think it’s just because their D-linemen don’t have good ball security,” Teeter said. “Then my teammate C.J. Bragg came and knocked it out and I just came and jumped on it.”

It was also Teeter who got Cocoa on the scoreboard first at 4:07 of the first quarter. He got alone behind the Tornadoes defense and caught sophomore quarterback Brady Hart’s pass in stride for a 36-yard score. The Tigers went ahead for good, 7-6, on Gunnar Trout’s extra point.

It made for a back-to-back postgame celebration for Cocoa’s football team and the fans in attendance. The Tigers defeated Florida High a year ago in the title game, 38-31. Cocoa previously won state championships in 2008, ’09, ’10 and ’16.

These teams played last year for a spot in the 2S final, the Tigers winning at Starke, 31-21. Bradford came into this game unbeaten, 14-0. Cocoa finished its 2023 season with a 14-1 mark, and they outscored their opponents in the playoffs by a 184-30 margin.

Davi’yon Hawkins-Ingram led the Cocoa defense with seven tackles, three behind the line of scrimmage, and he forced a fumble. Samadrae Hawkins added six stops and another forced fumble, which he returned 23 yards.

Teeter caught six passes for 76 yards. Bragg made 10 catches for 81 more yards, and Jayvan Boggs recorded seven receptions for 47 yards. Hart completed 26 of 37 passes for 228 yards and the score. He also threw a pair of interceptions.

Cocoa’s other touchdown came on a 10-yard Latrison Lane run at 3:33 of the second quarter. Trout kicked field goals of 25 and 23 yards.

Bradford took a 6-0 lead on a Dae'Jon Shanks 15-yard pass to Chalil Cummings with 6:24 left in the opening quarter.

"We calmed ourselves down. We've been in that situation before," said junior defender Javion Hilson, who committed to Alabama after the game. "There were some mistakes, but we kept each other up and ended up winning."

