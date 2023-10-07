Cocoa football head coach Ryan Schneider ejected in third quarter of Seminole game

Cocoa football coach Ryan Schneider was ejected from the Tigers' home showdown against Seminole on Friday.

The Cocoa sideline was flagged for times during the first three quarters for various interactions.

When the officials explained to Schneider why he was ejected, they said he'd used explicit language. Schneider denied the accusation.

Cocoa was leading 7-3 with 8:51 left in the third quarter at the time of Schneider's ejection.

Matt Diesel took over as Cocoa head coach after the ejection.

Definitely some confusion here but it appears Cocoa head coach Ryan Schneider has been ejected. Cocoa’s sideline has been penalized at least 4 times @321preps pic.twitter.com/jmsrrW3eUE — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) October 7, 2023

