Cocoa defeats Booker, 41-3, to earn spot in state championship game for third year in row

COCOA-- For the third year in a row the Tigers of Cocoa High School will be playing a state championship game after defeating Booker, 41-3, in the Class 2S state semifinals.

Cocoa's first two touchdowns came on the ground in the first quarter. Malachi Coney ran in a touchdown at the 7:34 mark and Latrison Lane scored the second touchdown on a 14-yard run.

The running back duo of Coney and Lane has worked well behind a strong offensive line for the Tigers on their path to the Class 2S state championship game.

"They're great football players, we have a really good offensive line and feel great about our running attack," Cocoa head coach Ryan Schneider said. "Coach (Takia) Parham, our O-line coach, does an amazing job."

After taking a two touchdown lead, Cocoa never trailed in the game. Booker's point came in the second quarter on a 33-yard field goal by Oswaldo Mendoza-Munoz.

Cocoa's scoring did not only take place by running the ball. In the second quarter, quarterback Brady Hart threw two touchdowns to Jayvan Boggs to extend the Tigers' lead.

Schneider mentioned the team's ability to score in different way as something that is a bright spot for this team.

"We're a pretty balanced team right now, so the passing game scares people and the running game scares people to now," Schneider said. "So, it's a little bit of a numbers game we're playing with people, how many guys you want to drop deep to put in the box and it's been successful."

The second touchdown Hart threw to Boggs was setup by the defense forcing the fumble and the ball being recovered by Samadrae Hawkins.

The fumble recovery by Hawkins was just one of several big moments for Cocoa's defense in the game. Jayshawn Smith grabbed an interception in the third quarter and Davarrius Robertson blocked a lineman into the path of a Booker field goal attempt with time winding down in the first half.

"Our defense is excellent. Our box, our linebackers and D-line are dominant," Schneider said. "We have great athletes in the back end and Coach (Matt) Diesel is doing a great job working on the defense."

The Tigers final two scores came from Lane, who scored his second touchdown of the night, and a 7-yard touchdown pass from Hart to Nicholas Teeter with 3:45 left in the third quarter.

In the state championship game Cocoa (13-1) will face Bradford (14-0) on Dec. 8 in Tallahassee at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m.

The Tigers have the chance to win back-to-back state championship games next week and that is something Schneider said everyone in the city of Cocoa should be proud of.

"It's a great accomplishment, but it's not about me. It's about the school, the city, the kids, and the coaching staff they've done a unbelievable job," Schneider said. "I'm just lucky enough to be here with them."

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Cocoa back in state championship for third year in a row after win over Booker