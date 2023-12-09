Cocoa 2025 EDGE Javion Hilson commits to Alabama after winning state championship

Javion Hilson celebrates a touchdown with teammate Davison Hawkins-Ingram during the game against Dunnellon in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

TALLAHASSEE — Cocoa junior edge rusher will probably remember Friday and his time at Bragg Memorial Stadium for a long time.

First, the 6- foot-4, 225-pounder had three tackles to help the Tigers beat Bradford 20-6 and claim the school’s second consecutive Class 2S championship.

Minutes after the game, Hilson called Alabama head coach Nick Saban to inform the legendary coach that he was committing to play for the Tide.

Hilson picked Alabama over Florida State and Georgia.

“I called Nick Saban,” Hilson said. “He said, a guy like you we would love coming off the edge, and you would fit in our defensive scheme.”

Javion Hilson of Cocoa reacts to a defensive play against Dunnellon in the FHSAA football playoffs Friday, November 17, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

Hilson is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 6 player in Florida, No. 7 edge rusher in the nation and No. 48 overall player in the country in the class of 2025 on the 247Sports composite rankings.

He saw his recruiting pick up during the spring as major programs such as Florida, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee offered.

Hilson finished the 2023 season with 93 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 39 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and two passes defended. In two varsity seasons, Hilson has 23.5 sacks and 35 tackles for loss.

Hilson becomes the second Cocoa junior to announce his college decision in the past few months. Wide receiver Javyan Boggs committed to Ohio State on Oct. 9.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Cocoa EDGE Hilson commits to Alabama after winning state championship