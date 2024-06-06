When is Coco Gauff's next match in the French Open? Time, TV schedule vs Iga Swiatek

Coco Gauff is simply on fire. The Delray Beach native is in her third straight Grand Slam semifinal, this one on the red clay of Roland Garros at the 2024 French Open.

Gauff, the No. 3 player in the WTA rankings, bested No. 9 Ons Jabeur on Tuesday in three sets. The 20-year-old won the U.S. Open in September and made the semifinals at the Australian Open in January. Now she'll face world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the French Open semifinals.

As if that's not enough, Gauff is also in the women's doubles semifinals after she and Katerina Siniakova won in straight sets Wednesday. The pair will face Carolina Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk on Friday.

Gauff has never been shy to use her voice, speaking out against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis before the start of the tournament. She made headlines during the tournament as well by criticizing the French Open schedule that had some matches ending around 3 a.m. local time.

Swiatek beat Gauff in the 2022 French Open final, which marked the first Grand Slam finals appearance for the then-18-year-old Florida native. The 22-year-old Swiatek has won back-to-back French Opens to give her three for her career. The winner will face either 12th-seeded Jasmine Paolini or unseeded Mirra Andreeva in the final on Sunday.

When is Coco Gauff's next match?

Time: 9 a.m. ET (3 p.m. in Paris)

Date: Thursday, June 6

Coco Gauff's match vs. Iga Swiatek in the 2024 French Open will not start before 9 a.m. ET Thursday, June 6 at Roland Garros in Paris.

What channel is Coco Gauff match vs Iga Swiatek in French Open?

Coverage from the French Open will begin on the Tennis Channel at 6 a.m. with NBC airing the women's semifinals starting at 11 a.m. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

