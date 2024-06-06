Coco Gauff's French Open run puts Delray Beach tennis star in third straight Grand Slam semifinal

Coco Gauff just won't slow down. The tennis phenom burst onto the scene in 2017, when at 13 she became the youngest finalist in the U.S. Open junior division. She would win the U.S. Open six years later.

And the resident of Delray Beach, Florida, isn't done yet now that she's in her 20s. The No. 3-seeded Gauff beat No. 9 Ons Jabeur in three sets (4-6, 6-2, 6-3) to make the French Open semifinals. Starting with her win at the 2023 U.S. Open, this makes three straight appearances in a grand slam semifinal. She opened the year with a loss in the Australian Open semifinals.

Gauff will play two-time reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek, the No. 1 player in the WTA rankings, on Thursday morning EDT for a spot in her second final at Roland Garros. The Florida tennis sensation is more than just a prime athlete, using her platform to speak out on social issues and support causes important to her.

Here's what to know about Gauff as she continues her incredible play:

Where is Coco Gauff from? Delray Beach, Florida

Coco Gauff was born March 13, 2004, in Atlanta. But she grew up in Delray Beach, about 20 miles south of West Palm Beach and 53 miles north of Miami.

She did not go to high school locally because of her globetrotting tennis career, but she did earn her high school degree in 2022.

Has Coco Gauff won a Grand Slam? She's a U.S. Open champion

Gauff has made it to two major finals: the 2023 U.S. Open and the 2022 French Open. She lost to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open final.

Gauff defeated No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 U.S. Open final to win her first Grand Slam title.

The victory helped propel her to become the highest-paid female athlete in the world, according to Sportico.

Is Coco Gauff in a relationship? Who is Coco Gauff's boyfriend?

Coco Gauff told Time that she's been dating someone for about a year but wants to keep his identity private. She has said he's from Atlanta and that her mom was his fourth-grade teacher.

“This is my first real relationship,” Gauff told Time. “To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective.”

How did Coco Gauff get her nickname? What is Coco Gauff's real name?

Coco is a nickname: The tennis star's birth name is Cori Gauff, an homage to her father, Corey. Gauff told Sports Illustrated Kids in 2021 that the nickname came about because it would be confusing for people calling their names.

"I believe it was my aunt who said, 'Oh, we should just call her Coco,'" she said. "When my dad was growing up, people used to call him Co and I guess they just said, 'Oh, Coco’s a cool nickname.' Ever since then, I’ve been going by Coco. For sure more people used Coco than Cori."

Coco Gauff speaks out against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, in support of social causes

Gauff has used her fame to give a platform to a variety of causes, namely the importance of mental health. After winning her semifinal match en route to winning the 2023 U.S. Open, she shouted out fellow tennis star Naomi Osaka and thanked her for raising awareness for mental health.

She has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against the Florida law critics call "Don't Say Gay," which effectively bans teachers from talking about LGBTQ issues such as gender identity and sexual orientation. Before the French Open, she called on Florida's youth to vote and criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis, telling the Associated Press it was "a crazy time to be a Floridian, especially a Black one at that."

“We aren’t happy with the current state of our government in Florida, especially everything with the books and just the way our office operates,” Gauff said, referring to the rise in book bans in Florida schools and libraries.

She also has used her platform for less serious causes, calling out the USTA for making her and other athletes look like "hideous looking people" in an Australian Open promotion styled after Nickelodeon's "Wild Thornberrys" cartoon.

Coco Gauff started at same tennis facility as Venus and Serena Williams

Gauff trained at Pompey Park, the same tennis grounds where Venus and Serena Williams developed into world-class tennis stars after moving to Florida in the 1990s.

“I’ve been playing there since I can remember,” Gauff said in 2018. “My first tennis memory is there. Everyone there, I feel like we’re all a big family. I’m practicing there tomorrow.”

The Williams sisters ruled the tennis world through most of the 21st century. Serena has 23 major titles, one behind Margaret Court for the most all time, spanning from the 1999 U.S. Open to the 2017 Australian Open. Venus won seven major singles championships, starting with Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2000 and ending with the 2008 Wimbledon title. And the two combined for 14 more Grand Slam doubles titles.

When Gauff was awarded the key to the city of Delray Beach in 2018 at 14 years old, she said she dreamt of being "the next Serena Williams." And her breakout win came in 2019 when she beat Venus in the first round at Wimbledon. The 15-year-old made it all the way to the Round of 16 that year.

Who are Coco Gauff's parents? They were both athletes

Like many star athletes, Coco Gauff is from an athletic family. Her dad, Corey Gauff, played college basketball at Georgia State from 1990 to 1993.

Her mom, Candi Gauff, was a track star at Florida State from 1988 to 1992 when she was Candi Odom. She was also the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Athlete of the Year twice.

How many brothers does Coco Gauff have?

Coco has two younger brothers, Codey and Cameron.

When is Coco Gauff's next match in French Open?

No. 3-ranked Coco Gauff plays No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the French Open semifinals no earlier than 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 6. Coverage from Roland Garros will start on the Tennis Channel, and NBC will jump in at 11 a.m. The whole tournament can be streamed on Peacock, and other streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

