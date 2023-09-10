Coco Gauff wins US Open
Coco Gauff, 19, beat Aryna Sabalebka Saturday to win the U.S. Open.
Coco Gauff wins US Open
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
The US Open Finals are happening now. Here's how to watch Coco Gauff's match against Aryna Sabalenka.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as Gauff takes on her first US Open final.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
Sabalenka waited until the last game possible to wake up.
A protestor glued his feet to the cement stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the delay didn't faze Gauff, the youngest American US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999.
Playing the best tennis of her career and taking inspiration from those cheering her on, Coco Gauff is one win away from her first singles final at Flushing Meadows.
Gauff defeated Ostapenko in just 68 minutes, the shortest women's singles match of the tournament.
Michelle Obama also attended the U.S. open last year, when she watched American Frances Tiafoe.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
