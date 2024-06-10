Coco Gauff Wins Doubles Title At French Open, Becoming Youngest Player In Nearly 2 Decades With A Singles And Doubles Title

Coco Gauff celebrated a major win at this year’s French Open, also known as the Roland Garros. The 20-year-old won her first doubles title on June 9. She teamed up with Katerina Siniakova to win the trophy. The duo defeated Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 6-3.

“I think it’s just one of those things that when you least expect it to happen, it happens,” Gauff said, according to the Associated Press.

This tournament marked Gauff’s third time being in a women’s doubles final. She competed in the doubles at Roland Garros in 2022 and at the U.S. Open in 2021.

“After I lost the first two (doubles) finals, I thought, well, okay, I reached that point, maybe I should focus on singles,” Gauff told the AP. “Same thing, U.S. Open. When I won it, I didn’t expect to win. I was having a really bad year. Then here, I didn’t even expect to play. I think it’s funny how life teaches you those lessons.”

The tennis player thanked her teammate following their win and shared that they decided to compete together just days before.

“Third time’s a charm. Thank you, Katerina, for playing with me. We decided two days before the tournament to play together,” Gauff said. “Thank you to the fans. I know 11:30 Sunday morning is early for most people. It’s early for me.”

This victory marks Gauff’s second win after becoming a Grand Slam champion at the U.S. Open singles last year. She was the youngest American to reach the final since Serena Williams in 1999.

As Olympics.com reports, with both singles and doubles titles, “Gauff has become the youngest player in 19 years to win both a singles and doubles Grand Slam title.”

Congrats, Coco!