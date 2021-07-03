Coco Gauff advanced to the Wimbledon fourth round for a second consecutive time, advancing to play 2018 champion Angelique Kerber of Germany.

Gauff, 17, beat Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court on Saturday.

WIMBLEDON DRAWS: Men | Women

Earlier, Kerber turned her third-round match around completely after a rain delay to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 2-6, 6-0, 6-1.

Kerber trailed 5-1 in the first set when play was halted for about 90 minutes but dominated her Belarusian opponent when the match resumed.

Kerber is the only former women’s champion left in the draw. Sasnovich advanced from the first round when Serena Williams had to retire with an injury in the first set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics Brianna McNeal, Olympic 100m hurdles champ, loses appeal of five-year suspension U.S. Olympic baseball roster includes MLB All-Stars, Winter Olympian Australia Olympic men’s basketball team includes 6 NBA players

Coco Gauff into Wimbledon fourth round showdown with past champion originally appeared on NBCSports.com