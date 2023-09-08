Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova live: Score and latest updates as protesters bring US Open semi-final to a halt

Protesters disrupt play between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova, - AP/Manu Fernandez

01:55 AM BST

Latest update from Molly McElwee at the US Open

Throughout the 35 mins the man remained so passive. He had a crowd of 12 NYPD officers here, three of them kneeling in front of him and applying some sort of alcohol to unstick his glued feet from the concrete floor. Also had thousands of New Yorkers shouting abuse at him. Questions do have to be asked: how did he manage to smuggle glue onto the grounds in the first place and how did it take so long for security to deal with him? The response was incredibly slow, as the protesters were chanting for at least two minutes before a security guard approached them. In the time it took him to get help, the man had glued himself to the ground. Now Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova need to reset after such a lengthy break and distraction.

01:52 AM BST

Players return to court

More than 45 minutes later Gauff and Muchova return to court and begin warming up.

01:50 AM BST

Statement from the US Open

NYPD are in the process of resolving a fan disturbance. Play will resume as soon as possible.



Thank you for your patience. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

01:46 AM BST

BREAKING: It's over

The man has been removed - 35 mins since the protest/disruption began #USOpen pic.twitter.com/bYhGawKGi2 — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) September 8, 2023

01:42 AM BST

The left foot is off

I’m hearing from my colleague Molly McElwee that the police have managed to get one of the protester’s feet loose.

More updates when we get it on this absurd situation.

Members of the New York Police Department step in to help with protesters - Getty Images/Elsa

01:33 AM BST

It appears one of the protesters has glued their feet to the floor.

He has glued his feet to the ground. He is wearing a t-shirt saying "End Fossil Fuels". Now counted 8 NYPD officers on the scene. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/0czrDUBIna — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) September 8, 2023

01:31 AM BST

Embarrassing moment for the tournament

This is incredibly embarrassing for the US Open. Both players are in the warm-up area, taking in fluids and talking to their coaches.

They will have to warm up again once they eventually get on court.

01:28 AM BST

Latest update from Molly McElwee at the US Open

I’m sat on Arthur Ashe about 10 seats away from the protest. It’s now been 20 mins since the protest began and they still haven’t been able to remove one of the men from his seat. NYPD officers are now supporting the security team. Such a simple protest, all three just stood up and chanted “end fossil fuels” from their seat. Two were removed by security but this last man is not leaving without a fight. He has removed his shoes. Not clear whether he has attached himself to the chair, but it’s very strange he’s not been manhandled out of here yet.

01:27 AM BST

Gauff: 'Why are you negotiating it's not a hostage'

How do you not like Coco #USOpen pic.twitter.com/MNKB91w2aE — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) September 8, 2023

01:25 AM BST

Latest update from Simon Briggs at the US Open

It took about 20 minutes but finally a very vague update for fans in the stadium. “There has been a temporary stop in play” - no kidding - “while we resolve the issue in the crowd. We hope to resume shortly. Thank you for your patience.”

01:19 AM BST

Gauff 6-4, 1-0 Muchova

Play has been stopped for more than 10 minutes now. Gauff takes some advice from her coaches. They advise her to stay on the court and stay warm.

Muchova decides to leave the court and she’s soon followed by Gauff. A lot of bemused faces on Arthur Ashe.

Three protesters have disrupted Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova's semifinal chanting "end fossil fuels". Play has been stopped for nearly 10 minutes, security struggling to get the final protester to leave



New York crowd not shy about voicing their thoughts #USOpen pic.twitter.com/QhL02dF2mP — Molly McElwee (@molly_mcelwee) September 8, 2023

01:14 AM BST

Gauff 6-4, 1-0 Muchova - PLAY STOPPED

Slight delay at the start of this game due to some noise in the upper tier. The players are forced to wait as security looks to deal with the disturbance.

The fans are chanting ‘kick them out’. Muchova uses the stoppage in play to get seen by the tournament physio. Looks like she is talking to them about an arm issue.

NOT THE CHANTS LFMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/5LyTEgjF3q — Sarah | #15InWarsaw🌸 (@whomstissarah) September 8, 2023

01:07 AM BST

Second Set: Gauff 6-4, 1-0 Muchova* (*denotes next server)

The serve is back for Gauff as she earns a couple of cheap points. She does leave her forehand short and Muchova punishes her opponent with a forehand winner, 40-30.

Backhand long from Muchova and Gauff holds.

01:00 AM BST

Gauff* 6-4 Muchova

26 errors and seven winners between the two players is the clearest illustration of the match quality as we start the 10th game.

Chance for Gauff here after back-to-back errors from Muchova, 0-30. Deep forehand return by Gauff and Muchova nets a forehand of her own. Three set points.

Gauff gets it done on the first as Muchova tamely nets a backhand. Gauff will be very relieved to take that set given her level in the last 15mins.

It got interesting but Coco Gauff grabs the first set 6-4 over Muchova. pic.twitter.com/1EgpW0lAit — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

12:56 AM BST

Gauff 5-4 Muchova*

The crowd tries to rally Gauff at the start of the game sensing their favourite has lost a bit of momentum.

Another miscue from the Gauff forehand and the ball flies long, 15-15. Muchova is really targeting the Gauff forehand but a backhand into the net means it’s 15-30.

More aggressive tennis towards the Gauff forehand by Muchova, she moves forward and finishes with a volley winner, 15-40.

Oh dear. Gauff dumps a forehand into the net and Muchova breaks. Somebody file a search warrant for Gauff’s forehand because it’s gone AWOL.

12:52 AM BST

Gauff* 5-3 Muchova

First time Muchova has led in her own service game as she gets to 30-15. Gauff nets a forehand, her eighth unforced error of the match, 40-15. Another miss from the forehand side by Gauff and Muchova holds.

Pressure back on Gauff. Can she rediscover her forehand to take the set?

12:46 AM BST

Gauff 5-2 Muchova*

Stunning point from Gauff, 15-0. She finds the line with a brilliant backhand down the line after being pulled corner to corner by Muchova. She is so confident right now.

But a couple of errors from Gauff gives Muchova a chance at 15-30. Muchova knifes a sliced backhand down the line and Gauff’s nets a forehand. That was more like it from Muchova.

Gauff backhand into the tramlines and Muchova gets her first break of the match. Game on?

This winner from Coco Gauff! Whoa! pic.twitter.com/bE4G0yF5fv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2023

12:42 AM BST

Gauff* 5-1 Muchova

Muchova is trying to slow Gauff down with her sliced backhand but the American’s power is rushing her. Muchova tries a drop shot but nets, 0-30.

Gauff slices a forehand down the line and Muchova hits a backhand into the net, two break points. Another forehand error by Muchova and Gauff breaks again.

24 minutes gone and Gauff is serving for the set.

12:37 AM BST

Gauff 4-1 Muchova*

Muchova fails to put two second serve returns into play, 30-0. She has to do better than that if she wants to win this match. A forehand-to-forehand exchange sees Gauff come out on top when Muchova nets.

Nice mix up from Gauff as she hits a delicate drop shot that Muchova reaches but she can’t get the ball back over the net.

Coco Gauff returns a shot against Karolina Muchova - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

12:34 AM BST

Gauff* 3-1 Muchova

Must win game for Muchova to get a foothold in the match but she starts it by hitting a forehand into the tramlines. One winner to seven unforced errors in the match for Muchova as she gets to 40-30.

But a second serve ace down the T gives her the game and earns her a very muted applause from the partisan crowd.

12:28 AM BST

Gauff 3-0 Muchova*

The ball striking from both players is very good. Muchova adding variety with her backhand slice and willingness to get into the net.

Gauff’s forehand has been a weakness for her in the past but at the moment it’s dealing well with the pressure.

Gauff holds to 30 to consolidate the break.

Muchova looking like the lights might be too bright for her. If she doesn't settle down, this semifinal is gonna go quickly. — Juan José (@jjvallejoa) September 7, 2023

12:25 AM BST

Gauff* 2-0 Muchova

Muchova tries to serve and volley but Gauff is onto it with her forehand return and Muchova’s half volley flies wide, 15-30.

Gauff is alert to everything early on, looking calm and composed. Muchova comes into the net again and Gauff lifts a delicate lob over her head for a winner, 30-40.

Muchova backhand into the net and Gauff breaks. Fine start by the American. Nervy start by the Czech.

12:20 AM BST

First Set: Coco Gauff 1-0 Karolina Muchova* (*denotes next server)

A taste of what’s to come on the opening point as we get a 15-shot rally which ends with a Gauff backhand winner down the line.

No sign of nerves from Gauff as she moves to 40-0 and finishes a very clean start with a forehand passing shot.

12:17 AM BST

Time on court

It’s quite even between them. Gauff has needed nine hours and 19 minutes to reach the semis while Muchova has taken eight hours and 31 minutes.

12:12 AM BST

Here come the players

It’s showtime on Arthur Ashe as the players come out for the semi-final.

Gauff can’t hear the reception from the fans as she is wearing headphones. Total focus for the American.

Prediction for this semifinal: will be extremely close and extremely tough, but Gauff has managed to navigate tricky matches all tournament and take control in the big moments (see the runaway third sets). Gauff in 3. But it will be extremely close. — Tom Jones 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇦 (@JomTones12) September 7, 2023

11:57 PM BST

Classy Muchova

Tweener FTW!



Karolina Muchova is extra special with that winner. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hIqjdip6Nj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2023

11:50 PM BST

Gauff on taking the pressure off her shoulders

At first I used to think negative things, like, why is there so much pressure, why is this so hard, blah, blah, blah. I realize in a way it’s pressure but it’s not. I mean, there are people struggling to feed their families, people who don’t know where their next meal is going to come from, people who have to pay their bills. That’s real pressure, that’s real hardship, that’s real life. In a very privileged position, I’m getting paid to do what I love and getting support to do what I love. That’s something that I don’t take for granted. So really I just put my life into perspective, and especially in New York, I just feel like you see that perspective a lot more especially compared to where I live. I’m just, like, I mean, I have a lucky life, and so I should enjoy it. I know there are millions of people who probably want to be in this position that I am now, so instead of saying why this, why that, I should just be, like, why not me? Why am I not enjoying this? I should. Yeah, I just told myself, man, I should enjoy this. I’m having so much fun doing it. I should not think about the results and think about this. I’m living a lucky life and I’m so blessed. I don’t want to take it for granted. So that’s the reason why, I think it’s just putting my life in perspective and realizing how grateful and blessed I am.

Can Gauff cope with the pressure tonight? - Shutterstock/Sarah Yenesel

11:42 PM BST

'The conditions this year are really extreme'

By Simon Briggs

The intense heat and humidity at this year’s US Open continued to be a talking point as British junior Hannah Klugman retired from her quarter-final in tears, while former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli suggested that conditions were unsafe.

Klugman, the 14-year-old who is regarded as the most promising junior in Britain, had previously eliminated the No3 seed from the singles event on Wednesday. But her latest match, against 10th seed Laura Samsonova, found her struggling to draw breath in the stifling atmosphere.

Somtimes hunching over at the end of rallies in a desperate attempt to draw air into her lungs, Klugman was unable to land a single game before she abandoned the contest at 6-0, 3-0 down - although it should be said that she was also wearing heavy strapping on her shoulder.

US Open authorities have been monitoring the wet bulb globe temperature at Flushing Meadows. They said that the figure had reached 29.7 degrees, well short of the figure (32.2 degrees) that would have triggered the suspension of junior matches. Information boards on the grounds showed a “real feel” reading of 34 degrees.

Klugman walked off the court after 47 minutes but later also withdrew from her scheduled doubles quarter-final with fellow British prospect Mimi Xu. Meanwhile the French doubles specialist NIcolas Mahut called the doctor to the court after feeling sick and dizzy, later confirming that he had been suffering from heatstroke.

Only a day after singles semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev had said “One player is going to die”, Bartoli questioned whether professional tennis might be heading for a tragic incident.

“The conditions this year are really extreme,” Bartoli told Sky News. “The humidity is so high and you can see all the players struggling so much.

“We have to look at a wider solution in the next five to 10 years. I don’t think it’s safe to send a player out in those conditions. I do agree with Medvedev that we might unfortunately have a huge accident that I think everyone will regret at some point. As much as you can train, the body is not made to sustain that amount of heat for such a long period of time.”

11:30 PM BST

Not long to go now...

Contenders are here 📍



Women's semifinals 🔜 pic.twitter.com/5fngVnhGLH — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2023

11:19 PM BST

US Open betting offers and free bets

Take a look at these free bets and betting offers to use throughout the tournament.

11:07 PM BST

Women's semi-final

Hello and welcome to coverage of the first women’s semi-final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova.

All eyes will be on Gauff as the youngster bids to reach the final of her home grand slam for the first time. By reaching the last four, the 19-year-old became the first teenager to get to the semi-finals in New York since Serena Williams in 2001.

“Oh, it means a lot to me. I mean, being in any sentence with her is great,” she said. “I mean, she’s the greatest player of all time. You know, I’m nothing close to that yet. I’m just really honored to be in the same sentence as her.

“It’s something that I’m used to a lot. So, you know, I’m not going to sit here and be like, Oh, I’m shocked, but I feel like a lot of the stats have aligned with her, and people find new things to think about. I was the first teenager in the quarters and now semis, so I’m guessing if I win they’re going to be, like, finals. It’s just going to keep going.

“Like I said, I never take it for granted. She’s my idol. I think if you told me when I was younger that I would be in these same stat lines as her, I would freak out.

“I’m still trying not to think about it a lot, because I don’t want to get my head big or add pressure, but it is a cool moment to have that stat alongside her.”

Muchova marched in the semis after overwhelming Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 on Tuesday. The Czech, who was a finalist at the French Open this year, was understandably cagey about what her tactics would be against Gauff.

“The key of the match... for sure playing my own game,” she said. “I don’t really want to say all the keys (smiling), I mean, with the tactics. So I’ll just focus on myself, and yeah, try to bring the best out of me to play with her.

“She’s very athletic. She never gives up. Runs for every ball. Doesn’t do many mistakes. So she has kind of all the strokes. So very, very good player from all the aspects.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.