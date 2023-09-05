Coco Gauff vs Jelena Ostapenko live: Score and latest US Open updates

Coco Gauff is bidding to reach the semi-finals - Getty Images/Lev Radin

04:31 PM BST

Some high profile names have been watching Gauff

Coco Gauff and a couple of fans pic.twitter.com/7yPEijAZEu — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) September 1, 2023

04:16 PM BST

Gauff vs Ostapenko

Hello and welcome to coverage of the first US Open women’s quarter-final as Coco Gauff takes on Jelena Ostapenko for a place in the last four.

Both players have had to battle their way through to this stage of the tournament with Saturday’s final not far away. Gauff will have the majority of support as a home player but Ostapenko’s brand of tennis always catches the eye.

On the hard courts of Melbourne Park at the Australian Open in January, Ostapenko beat Gauff convincingly in the fourth round.

And Gauff says she is well aware of the threat posed by her opponent.

“With Jelena, she’s a striker, ball-striker,” she said. “I lost to her in Australian Open this year. She’s hot or cold, to be honest. Same thing, honestly. Just staying in the match. I might get some more free points with her, more so than Iga. Maybe not. Maybe she’ll hit so many winners.”

Ostapenko comes into the match on the back of a memorable win over Iga Swiatek on Sunday.

“Of course, it’s going to be a very tough match,” she said. “Coco’s a great young player. I played her in Australia. It was a great match. I will try to focus on myself and enjoy it. It’s great to be in the quarter-finals, especially here in New York.”

The Latvian has a French Open title to her name from 2017 and says she is full of confidence.

“I was just practicing really hard before US swing, and also before here,” she added. “I felt like I was playing a lot of tournaments quite well, but some moments here and there were not working. I still kept trying and kept working.

“I feel like now my game is getting back in place and I’m playing more free, in a good way, and not thinking too much.”

