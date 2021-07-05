Coco Gauff vs Angelique Kerber, Wimbledon 2021: live score and latest updates

Angelique Kerber takes the opening set against Coco Gauff - PA

03:42 PM

Gauff 4-6, 1-2 Kerber* (*denotes next server)

Coco dusts herself down after a slight slip on the near-side baseline but a few errors are creeping into her game and Kerber has another chance at a break at 30-40.

The pressure tells, Coco sends down a double. KERBER BREAKS.

03:39 PM

Gauff* 4-6, 1-1 Kerber (*denotes next server)

Superb athleticism from Kerber, chasing down a short return for 30-0. But she's berating herself moments later, tapping the racket on her leg after overshooting a forehand as Coco draws level.

Coco shows she can be quick out of the blocks too, chasing down a short ball to bring up break point. The crowd are giddy again. Their cheers soon change to groans as she dumps a reply into the middle. Missed opportunity for Coco as a couple of first serves come to Kerber's rescue.

03:34 PM

Gauff 4-6, 1-0 Kerber* (*denotes next server)

Great reaction from Coco as she sends Kerber the wrong way on the baseline for game point at 40-30. Good response after dropping the first set of the Championships too. Kerber makes a fantastic service return down the line to hang around at deuce and then gets a stroke of luck when a forehand clips the net and drops dead, with Coco all at sea. The 25th seed has battling hard to turn the game around now for break point.

Super save from Coco in the next rally, the point of the match as she moves Kerber side-to-side, pinning her back and drawing the error. Back to deuce and Coco turns the game back in her favour, the crowd rallying behind her now too. She punches a volley return winner. Important hold.

03:26 PM

Gauff* 4-6 Kerber (*denotes next server)

Kerber edges to 30-15 when Coco gets caught out by a sliced return. The German gives her rival the run around on the next point to draw the error and bring up two set points.

Coco pulls out a top-drawer backhand winner to save the first. But Kerber outlasts the American during the next rally at the baseline, as she takes the opening set. KERBER WINS FIRST SET.

03:21 PM

Gauff 4-5 Kerber* (*denotes next server)

Gauff, from a position of command at 30-0 allows Kerber to draw level, but pulls out a crucial winner at the net on the volley after cutting short the point. Steps into a short return on the next point to whip a backhand cross court. She'll make Kerber serve for the set.

03:18 PM

Gauff* 3-5 Kerber (*denotes next server)

Better movement from both players now, engaging in longer rallies and coping with the blustery wind. A comfortable hold for Kerber to 15.

Kerber on the front foot against Gauff - AP

03:14 PM

Gauff 3-4 Kerber* (*denotes next server)

Persistence pays off for Coco at the net as she punches everything Kerber has to throw at her, but then throws in one final volley with added bite en route to her own game points at 40-15.

An ace gets her first service hold on the board.

03:12 PM

Gauff* 2-4 Kerber (*denotes next server)

Kerber rolls her shoulders, trying to loosen the tension after drilling a forehand into the corner. She targets the same patch of grass during the next point and it pays off for 30-15. Coco counters, pinning Kerber behind the baseline, moving forward and executing a brutal volley home. But Kerber sticks to her same tactic, focusing on Coco's backhand and it takes her to game point. Finally, she has the first hold of the match. KERBER HOLDS.

03:08 PM

Gauff 2-3 Kerber* (*denotes next server)

Better from Coco now as she moves 30-15 courtesy of a punched volley into the corner. But inconsistency creeps in again, not helped by the swirling wind forcing the error. Brilliant point from Kerber to set up another break point, lobbing her rival which lands perfectly on the dusty baseline.

And it's a fifth-straight break of serve when Coco tamely returns into the net. KERBER BREAKS.

03:05 PM

Gauff* 2-2 Kerber (*denotes next server)

Gauff pulling out the groundstroke winners now, this time on her forehand wing, putting pressure instantly back on Kerber's serve.

Break points racking up at the start of the set. Two more for Coco. She overshoots at the first attempt. But then looks on as Kerber drags a groundstroke into the tramlines. GAUFF BREAKS.

03:01 PM

Gauff 1-2 Kerber* (*denotes next server)

Couple of swings and misses for Coco now as the flight of return catches her cold on the baseline for 15-30.

Gauff still struggling to find any rhythm on her serve, two break points for Kerber now. Superb play from the German to make a second break in the longest rally of the match, she takes the game with a backhand winner. KERBER BREAKS.

02:58 PM

Gauff* 1-1 Kerber (*denotes next server)

Kerber now serving at the same end that gave Coco some grief and it's a similar story for the German as she slips 0-30 down. The 2018 champ throws in a double fault to hand Coco two break points, and it's a stuttering start for both women.

Coco draws level when Kerber overshoots a forehand. GAUFF BREAKS.

02:56 PM

Gauff 0-1 Kerber* (*denotes next server)

The breeze is kicking up some loose soil and dust on the baseline where Gauff is serving. It affects Coco's service rhythm, and she sends down a first double for 30-all and then overshoots a forehand to hand a first break point.

Another first serve goes begging, and she's at full reach to make a slice, but sends it long again. KERBER BREAKS.

02:52 PM

Breezy conditions on Centre

Players just going through the warms up on Centre Court where there's a stiff breeze blowing which could cause issues for both players.

02:35 PM

Update on today's results

Earlier today in the women's draw, No 1 seed Ash Barty booked her place in the last eight after defeating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Barty had never made it past this stage before, but she turned that around with a 7-5, 6-3 win on Court One.

The Australian will play the winner of Emma Raducanu and Ajla Tomljanovic's match later this evening.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka is also through, after a battling three-set win over Elena Rybakina.

The 23-year-old will face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur tomorrow. Jabeur became the first woman into the quarters after a three-set win over 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek.

12:04 PM

Teenage dreams on Manic Monday

Afternoon all. While the focus over the last few days has rightly been on British tennis' next potential big thing in 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, another teenager continues to set Wimbledon alight in only her second appearance.

Two years ago Coco Gauff announced herself to the tennis world on the grass-courts in south west London, and today she has a chance to reach back-to-back grand slam quarter-finals - following her run at the French Open last month - when she takes on former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber in the last 16.

Last time at SW19, Gauff was a wildcard, this time she returns as the 20th seed and has been in impressive form during her run to the second week following three straight-set victories.

Today she comes up against an experienced opponent, who is nearly double her age in 33-year-old and 2018 champion Kerber.

The pair have never faced each other, but American Gauff isn't fazed by her more seasoned rival.

"I'm just so early in my career that pretty much everyone I play is a first-timer," she said.

"You don't know how they're going to play you. How they play someone else may be different on how they play you. You just kind of have to feel it out in the match."

Kerber is the only former champion left in the draw and believes her experience should count for something in their first-ever duel.

The German made it through a tough week, with a marathon second-round match against Sara Sorribes Tormo which went on for more than three hours.

"I think it will be really an interesting match. I mean, I never played against her before, she's a newcomer.

"She played already so many good matches. She beat top players. She's really dangerous, especially on a grass court.

"I see the fire in her, as well. She's really putting all the effort she has in every single match. So I know that it will be a tough match.

"But of course, one point may be the experience is good, but on the other side I think it's more like it's a new match, I know that I have to play one of my best tennis matches against her.

"This is the goal, to go out there and try to focus more on me. I mean, she's, I don't know how many years younger than me, but still I think it will be a good match."