Coco Gauff Tearfully Tells Umpire 'You Should Be Ashamed!' in Argument During French Open Loss

Gauff became visibly frustrated during heated exchange with the chair umpire in her match against Iga Świātek

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty US Coco Gauff reacts during her women's singles quarter final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek on Court Philippe-Chatrier on day twelve of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros Complex in Paris on June 6, 2024

Coco Gauff was brought to tears after a tense exchange with the umpire during her semifinal loss to world No. 1 Iga Świātek at the French Open.

Gauff, 20, appeared visually frustrated after chair umpire Aurélie Tourte overruled a call that benefitted Świātek, 23, during the match on Thursday, June 6 in Paris, France.

Świātek's serve was initially ruled out. After the umpire overruled the call, Gauff argued that her subsequent missed return was after the out-of-bounds line call was made. Unfortunately for Gauff, the umpire disagreed and the crowd began booing the official's decision, according to ESPN and Forbes.

During her exchange with Tourte, Gauff said to her, “Are you serious? They are booing you because you are wrong."

The American tennis star argued, “I have the right to finish my swing," and "He called it before I hit it. Can you ask him?”, referring to the line judge.

The umpire told Gauff, "We cannot ask him," and added, "To me, it didn't affect the shot," which further upset the tennis star before she continued competing.

At one point, Gauff is heard telling the umpire, "You should be ashamed," and "Know the rules of the game," per ESPN's video. “This is the 2nd time this has happened. It’s a Grand Slam semifinal," Gauff said.

The Polish athlete now has an 11-1 record against Gauff.

After the match, Świātek said, "For sure, it was intense," according to ESPN. She added, "I'm happy that I just was consistent with my tactics and didn't overthink stuff and just went for it at the end."

Świātek also had kind words for Gauff after her win over the 2023 US Open champ. "She is progressing a lot. You can see by her results," the world No. 1 told reporters, per ESPN.

"Last year's US Open, for sure, showed that she's tough. At this age, it's kind of obvious that she's going to just grow. So it's nice to see her handling well everything around her, because it's not easy," said Swiatek, who turned 23 last week. "I'm sure we're going to have plenty more really intense matches on the really highest level."

Andy Cheung/Getty Coco Gauff celebrates victory in the round two singles match against Emma Raducanu of Great Britain during day three of the 2023 Australian Open on January 18, 2023.

In February, Gauff's father Corey commended her after a similar exchange with an umpire at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Gauff had asked to speak to a match supervisor after the umpire refused to credit Gauff with an earned point during her victory over Karolína Plíšková.

After the match, Corey wrote, “So proud of my daughter. Standing up for yourself and fighting for fairness. You have the strength of your grandmothers who are 2 of the strongest women we know."

"While being passionate you remained respectful as you articulated your argument. The scene is so familiar to women and women of color pleading and fighting to be treated fairly and respectfully by their male counterparts," Corey added.



Read the original article on People.