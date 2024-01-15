Coco Gauff starts Australian Open with sweep; Wimbledon champ ousted

Coco Gauff Australian Open

In her first Grand Slam match since becoming a Grand Slam champion, Coco Gauff advanced to the Australian Open second round in dominant fashion — 6-3, 6-0 over 68th-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia.

Gauff won 54 of the 75 points. Schmiedlova was broken on all seven of her service games and never had a game point on serve.

No. 4 seed Gauff, who won September's U.S. Open at age 19, next plays countrywoman Caroline Dolehide, who is ranked 42nd.

Gauff began this year by winning a tune-up event in New Zealand last week. She can become the youngest player to win multiple Slams since Maria Sharapova in 2006 and the youngest American to do so since Tracy Austin in 1981.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

Last week, Gauff said it felt no different entering a Slam having already won one.

"It's in the past," she said of the U.S. Open triumph. "The only thing I will try to remember from that Slam is just the way that I won. It wasn't my best tennis. It was more so the mental fire. I had some gutty matches."

Since the U.S. Open, Gauff worked on abbreviating her serve motion with Andy Roddick, one of the best servers in history. Brad Gilbert, one of Gauff's coaches, also coached Roddick to a U.S. Open title in 2003.

Gauff has also been open about lofty ambitions, including being one of the busiest athletes at the Paris Olympics. As for Slam titles?

"Double-digits would be pretty awesome," she said. "I don't know if it will happen, but I think that's a high goal. I think setting my goals high pushes me beyond what I think I can do."

Also Monday, 93rd-ranked Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine ousted Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-2.

The Czech Vondrousova withdrew from a tune-up event last week with a right hip injury. Yastremska had lost her previous seven first-round matches at Slams.

The Australian Open continues overnight, headlined by Naomi Osaka's first Slam match since childbirth against No. 16 Caroline Garcia of France.

Tuesday's lineup includes first-round matches for Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz.