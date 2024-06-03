Coco Gauff says 3 a.m. finishes for matches ‘not healthy’ for players but doesn’t want to complain ‘too much’

US Open champion Coco Gauff said tennis matches finishing at 3 a.m. are “not healthy” for the players, but also said she is aware there are a lot of people working in far worse conditions around the world.

The American’s comments came at this year’s French Open, after Novak Djokovic outlasted Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a third round five-set thriller which ended at 3.08 a.m. local time in Paris on Sunday.

Djokovic’s win broke the record for the latest match finish at Roland Garros by almost two hours.

“I feel like a lot of times people think you’re done, but really at 3 a.m., then you have press, then you have to shower, eat and a lot of times people do treatment,” Gauff told reporters Sunday, when asked about her thoughts on late matches, a topic which has caused widespread debate for a number of years.

“That’s probably not going to bed until 5 a.m. at the earliest, maybe 6 or even 7 a.m. I definitely think it’s not healthy and maybe not fair for those who have to play late because it does ruin your schedule.”

CNN has reached out to the French Open for comment but has not yet received a response.

Earlier this year, the WTA and ATP published a joint statement which outlined a new strategy to tackle the issue of late finishes on both the women’s and men’s tour.

The new rules now limit the amount of evening matches and prevents any match from starting after 11 p.m.

Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti played the longest match in French Open history over the weekend. - Jean-Francois Badias/AP

However, such curfews do not relate to grand slam events where late finishes continue to be a problem, namely the French Open, Australian Open and US Open, where the demand for tickets and broadcasting rights are higher.

Wimbledon, meanwhile, has a curfew rule that prevents matches from continuing past 11 p.m.

‘I’d be upset to hear players complain’

Gauff, who sailed into the French Open quarterfinals on Sunday, said while she was unhappy with the current rules at the majority of grand slams, she was conscious of her “privileged” position as a professional tennis player.

“I don’t want to complain too much about it because we’re very blessed and privileged to be playing for a lot of money. There are people working real jobs under worse conditions for less money and just trying to get by,” she said.

“It’s just tough for me, knowing where some of my family come from and where things are. I think about the people hearing this and yes, if I was a person working, I’d be upset to hear players complain but I definitely think there is a balance.

“I think tournaments are trying their best and players are trying their best. I just think we need to meet in the middle ground for the health and safety of everyone.”

Gauff’s comments were echoed by women’s world No. 1 Iga Świątek who questioned whether spectators were even able to enjoy late finishes.

“I was always one of the players that said that we should start a little bit earlier,” she told reporters.

“Also, I don’t know if the fans are watching these matches if they have to go to work next day or something when the matches are finishing at 2 or 3 a.m.

“It’s not up to us [players]. We need to accept anything that is going to come to us.”

