Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff was eliminated in the U.S. Open quarterfinals by on-fire Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

Garcia earned her 13th consecutive match win, sweeping the 18-year-old American 6-3, 6-4 to set a Thursday semifinal with Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

Gauff completed her 2022 Grand Slam schedule by earning a place in the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time. The year’s highlight — other than graduating virtual high school — was her French Open runner-up. She became the youngest major finalist since Maria Sharapova won 2004 Wimbledon and remains the youngest player in the top 100.

She was bidding Tuesday to become the youngest American to reach a U.S. Open semifinal since a 17-year-old Serena Williams lifted the trophy in 1999.

Instead, Garcia is the first Frenchwoman to make a semifinal at any major since Marion Bartoli‘s stunning run to the 2013 Wimbledon title. This run comes five years after Garcia’s previous major quarterfinal appearance.

Since, Garcia rose to No. 4 in the world in 2018, then plummeted as low as No. 79 three months ago. Garcia, at age 17 touted by Andy Murray as a future No. 1, had a losing record for 2022 going into the first tournament of the summer.

She has since won titles on three surfaces and defeated six consecutive top-20 opponents. She gets another one Thursday in the fifth seed Jabeur, who swept Serena Williams vanquisher Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 7-6 (4) earlier Tuesday. Garcia could join Gauff in the top 10 next week.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

More: Olympics

Star Diamond League Final fields chase track worlds spots, cap season; TV,... Figure skating champion Bradie Tennell, a competitive ‘shark,’... Noah Lyles pulls away, Aleia Hobbs upsets: Lausanne Diamond League results,...

Coco Gauff’s run at U.S. Open ends in quarterfinals originally appeared on NBCSports.com