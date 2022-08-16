Coco Gauff retires due to injury in first round of Western & Southern Open; Naomi Osaka loses

MASON, Ohio ‒ Days after earning the No. 1 world ranking in doubles, Coco Gauff retired in the second set of her first-round match on Tuesday due to an injury.

Gauff, the youngest player in the Western & Southern Open field at 18 years old, reportedly called for the trainer to look at a lower leg injury when she was up 5-3 in the first set. Gauff carried on and tried to continue but lost the first set, 7-5, and retired after the first game in the second set.

Gauff came to Cincinnati as the No. 12 singles player in the world and was a crowd favorite last summer during her first trip to the Queen City.

Gauff's run in the singles draw is over, but she's still in the doubles draw with partner Jessica Pegula. Depending on the extent of Gauff's injury and how she feels tomorrow, she could potentially continue in doubles, but that's unclear at the moment.

Coco Gauff is tended to between games after falling during her match against Marle Bouzkova.

In other first-round play, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated by Shuai Zhang, 6-4, 7-5.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Tennis in Cincinnati: Coco Gauff retires with injury; Naomi Osaka out