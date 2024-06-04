Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff set French Open semifinal meeting

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will meet at the French Open for a third consecutive year.

Swiatek and Gauff each won quarterfinals on Tuesday to set up a semifinal clash on Thursday at Roland Garros.

Swiatek, a three-time French Open champion, crushed Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2.

That came two days after the Polish star won 6-0, 6-0 in the fourth round in the shortest tour-level match of her career (40 minutes).

Earlier Tuesday, Gauff rallied past No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Gauff didn't have a lead on Jabeur's serve until the Tunisian's seventh service game, when Gauff broke to go up 3-1 in the second set.

At the last three French Opens, Gauff lost to the eventual champion — to Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals in 2021, Swiatek in the 2022 final and Swiatek again in the 2023 quarterfinals.

Gauff is 1-10 against Swiatek, the world's No. 1 player. All of the losses were in straight sets.

At the U.S. Open last September, Gauff became at age 19 the youngest American to win a major since Serena Williams took the first of her 23 titles at the 1999 U.S. Open at 17.

Now, Gauff is two wins from becoming the youngest American to win a second major since Venus Williams at the 2000 U.S. Open.

Later Tuesday in men's quarterfinals, No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner faces No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz plays No. 9 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

