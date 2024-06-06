Advertisement

Coco Gauff got so mad at French Open umpire she drew tears. Here's how Twitter reacted

dan rorabaugh, usa today network - florida
Coco Gauff faced a steep task against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the French Open semifinals. The officials made it a little harder.

The Delray Beach, Florida native, who will rise to No. 2 in the WTA rankings, shed some tears as she composed herself after a questionable call during her straight-sets loss to Swiatek, the three-time champion at Roland Garros.

Gauff mishit a return on Swiatek's serve during the second set, but the serve was called out by the line judge. The chair umpire overruled that call, saying Gauff made contact before the serve was called out. The 20-year-old U.S. Open champion had a heated exchange with the chair umpire, and cameras caught her afterward crying as she focused to get back into the match.

Here's the exchange, as recorded by The Tennis Letter on Twitter:

Gauff: “I didn’t even finish my follow through. He called it before I hit it. Can you ask him?”

Umpire: “We cannot ask him.”

Gauff: “They’re booing because you’re wrong … I have the right to finish my swing.”

Umpire: “To me it didn’t affect the shot.”

Gauff: “This is the second time this has happened. It’s a grand slam semifinal. Know the rules of the game.”

The American star did compose herself, rallying to break Swiatek's serve and mount a comeback attempt that fell short in a 6-2, 6-4 loss. Swiatek advanced to her third straight French Open final. This was Gauff's third straight grand slam semifinal appearance, a streak that started with her winning the 2023 U.S. Open.

Tennis Twitter reacts to Coco Gauff French Open match

Gauff's next chance at a grand slam title comes at Wimbledon, which starts July 1.

