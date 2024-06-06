Coco Gauff got so mad at French Open umpire she drew tears. Here's how Twitter reacted

Coco Gauff faced a steep task against world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the French Open semifinals. The officials made it a little harder.

The Delray Beach, Florida native, who will rise to No. 2 in the WTA rankings, shed some tears as she composed herself after a questionable call during her straight-sets loss to Swiatek, the three-time champion at Roland Garros.

Gauff mishit a return on Swiatek's serve during the second set, but the serve was called out by the line judge. The chair umpire overruled that call, saying Gauff made contact before the serve was called out. The 20-year-old U.S. Open champion had a heated exchange with the chair umpire, and cameras caught her afterward crying as she focused to get back into the match.

Coco Gauff was so upset with a bad call from the umpire that she was moved to tears in the 4th game of the 2nd set



But she rebounded and earned the break for 3-1.



Super gutsy moment @PatrickMcEnroe @ChrisMcKendry @Steve_Weissman pic.twitter.com/MkxS8RlSpr — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 6, 2024

Here's the exchange, as recorded by The Tennis Letter on Twitter:

Gauff: “I didn’t even finish my follow through. He called it before I hit it. Can you ask him?”

Umpire: “We cannot ask him.”

Gauff: “They’re booing because you’re wrong … I have the right to finish my swing.”

Umpire: “To me it didn’t affect the shot.”

Gauff: “This is the second time this has happened. It’s a grand slam semifinal. Know the rules of the game.”

The American star did compose herself, rallying to break Swiatek's serve and mount a comeback attempt that fell short in a 6-2, 6-4 loss. Swiatek advanced to her third straight French Open final. This was Gauff's third straight grand slam semifinal appearance, a streak that started with her winning the 2023 U.S. Open.

Tennis Twitter reacts to Coco Gauff French Open match

Tennis fans following the match on social media were not pleased with how the umpire handled the situation. Here's a look at the reaction:

Coco Gauff crying cos she’s angry she’s so me — Becky Taylor-Gill (@beckytaylorgill) June 6, 2024

Coco Gauff is very upset angry & crying after the chair umpire told coco she was wrong, but coco is right— line judge called the ball out and the chair umpire didnt hear it. And ruled it for iga swiatek



French open semifinals and they cant get the calls right 😑 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/QL3KoJfmGE — Daniel-J (@5teelerfan) June 6, 2024

How many times will Coco Gauff have to teach tennis officials the rules of the game?



She just had an exchange with the chair umpire in the French Open semi-finals that brought her to tears. — Abby Johnston (@ajohnston12) June 6, 2024

That is a brutal call against Coco Gauff.



How can the umpire think that a body serve, that was called out, should have been awarded as a point to Swiatek, just because the umpire over-ruled it?



Call came before Gauff contacted the ball. That makes you change your swing. Bad. — Stephen Boughton (@theslicestephen) June 6, 2024

Give Coco Gauff credit. She knows the rules and will argue her point calmly. That chair umpire is wrong. When in doubt, replay the point. Even Iga was ready to serve again.#Rolandgarros. — Merlisa (@merlisa) June 6, 2024

Gauff's next chance at a grand slam title comes at Wimbledon, which starts July 1.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Coco Gauff French Open: Reaction to controversial call vs Iga Swiatek