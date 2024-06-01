Coco Gauff & Cameron Brink Exchange Compliments: “I Hope They Give Her a Signature Shoe”





More from Footwear News





Tennis sensation Coco Gauff and WNBA second overall pick Cameron Brink were busy competing in their respective sports last week, but the young New Balance athletes still found time to heap praise on one another.

Tuesday, before the Los Angeles Sparks road win against the Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, Brink hit the tunnel in an all-white outfit inspired by Gauff’s French Open attire.

“I’m wearing my little New Balance tennis set, I want to be like Coco,” Brink said when caught by the cameras. The WNBA rookie paired the tennis whites with a pair of white New Balance 650 high-top sneakers.

The clip of Brink’s pregame outfit made its way to Gauff, who yesterday advanced to the fourth round of women’s singles at the French Open, where she’ll meet Elisabetta Cocciaretto. During a post-match conference following her third round win over Dayana Oleksandrivna, reporters asked Gauff about the viral clip.

“It was really cool,” Gauff said. “I haven’t got the chance to meet Cameron yet, but obviously been watching her a lot when she was at Stanford, and now seeing her in the WNBA is great and I definitely want to try to catch a game…I wasn’t expecting it, and it was very nice of her. I think she rocked the fit better than anybody could have…New Balance is my team, I hope they give her a signature shoe one day and I can rock it too for my press events. She’s awesome.”

New Balance launched Gauff’s first signature shoe, the Coco CG1, in August 22. The Coco CG1 “Gray,” which the star has been wearing in the French Open, is available now for $170. As for Brink, she signed an NIL deal with New Balance in August 2023 while at Stanford, making her the brand’s first women’s basketball player.

New Balance Coco CG1 “Gray.” Credit: New Balance









Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.