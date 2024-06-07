Coco Gauff Calls for Video Review in Tennis Following Controversial French Open Loss to Iga Świątek

“Tennis is the only sport where not only we don’t have the VR system, but a lot of times the decisions are made by one person," Gauff said

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Coco Gauff on court during the French Open semifinal on Thursday, June 6

Following the heated exchange over a controversial umpire call at this year’s French Open, which led to her loss against Iga Świątek, tennis star Coco Gauff is now calling for a change in the sport.

Gauff, who broke down in tears after the call, has called for tennis officials to universally implement a video review system after she was leading 2-1 in the second set and a line judge called her return of serve “out” but the umpire overruled the decision, according to CNN.

After losing the match to her 23-year-old competitor, Gauff was still emotional over the incident and spoke with reporters about her call for a video review. Per CNN, Gauff, 20, said, “Tennis is the only sport where not only we don’t have the VR system, but a lot of times the decisions are made by one person. In other sports there are usually multiple refs making a decision.”

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Coco Gauff during the semifinal on Thursday, June 6

Related: Coco Gauff's Dad Applauds Her for 'Fighting for Fairness' After She Gets in Argument with Umpire

Gauff continued, saying, “I know the U.S. Open brought some of it last year, I believe, I know we used it in our doubles at one point. I definitely think at this point it’s almost ridiculous we don’t have it. Not just speaking because that happened to me, but I just think every sport has it.

“Also, there are so many decisions that are made, and it sucks as a player to go back or online and you see that you were completely right, and it’s, like, what does that give you in that moment?" she added. "In situations you can call for the supervisor, but there’s not much they can do from that standpoint. I definitely think as a sport we have to evolve, and we have the technology. They’re showing it on TV, so I don’t get why the player can’t see it.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

On Thursday, June 6, Gauff appeared visually frustrated after chair umpire Aurélie Tourte overruled a call that benefitted Świątek during their semifinal match.

During her exchange with Tourte, Gauff said, “Are you serious? They are booing you because you are wrong." The American tennis star, who became visibly emotional, argued, “I have the right to finish my swing," and "He called it before I hit it. Can you ask him,” referring to the line judge.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Coco Gauff speaking to the umpire on June 6

Related: Coco Gauff Tearfully Tells Umpire 'You Should Be Ashamed!' in Argument During French Open Loss

The umpire then told Gauff, "We cannot ask him," and added, "To me, it didn't affect the shot," which further upset the tennis star before she continued competing.

At one point, Gauff was heard telling the umpire, "You should be ashamed," and "Know the rules of the game," per ESPN's video. “This is the 2nd time this has happened. It’s a Grand Slam semifinal," Gauff said.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.