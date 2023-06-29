How cocktails and toddlers helped Geraint Thomas recover from Giro disappointment

The 2023 Giro will always remain a big 'what-if' for Thomas after leading for much of the way - Luca Bettini/Getty Images

How do you deal with the crushing disappointment of losing out on a grand tour win by just 14 seconds? If you are Geraint Thomas, you try to drown your sorrows on a beach holiday but end up getting overrun by toddlers. “Quite a bit of drinking,” Thomas admits when asked how he has passed the weeks since his agonising near-miss at last month’s Giro d’Italia, where he held the pink leader’s jersey for eight stages only to have it snatched from him in the final day time trial by Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic.

“Some family came out and stayed in France for a week, which was nice. You know, on the beach, round the pool, cocktails all day… But it was like three kids under four; my son Macs and my niece and nephew. So it was full gas. Not exactly restful.”

Thomas tried returning to training the following week, with limited success. His wife Sa had flown back to the UK for a Coldplay concert – Thomas also had a ticket but decided to forego it in an effort to get “back on the horse” – and he found his efforts once again stymied. “I’d get back from a training ride and straight away the babysitter leaves and the rest of the afternoon was with Macs. He’s three and a half now...”

A “big three days” back in Cardiff finally saw Thomas right. He ended it accompanying his four-year-old niece on a 2km Junior ParkRun, which he and his brother-in-law extended to 7km in an effort to flush out the system. “It was like somebody had thrown a bucket of water all over me by the end, I was sweating so much. But great. Good for the head. I’m back training properly now. After like a week or so you just get back into the groove.”

The 2023 Giro will always remain a big ‘what-if’ for Thomas. What if he had had a less disrupted build-up? What if he had put all his effort into distancing Roglic on Stage 16, after he and Portuguese rival Joao Almeida had escaped up the road? What if he had chosen not to spend a few seconds switching his helmet as well as his bike at the foot of the final climb in the time trial? What if he had fuelled differently?

Thomas says the way the Giro ended was 'devastating' after he and rival Joao Almeida (left) led a breakaway during stage 16 - Luca Bettini/Getty Images

Thomas has been battling all of these intrusive thoughts for the last month. “It was devastating,” he admits of how the race ended. “Especially having been in pink for so long. You think ‘What could I have done differently?’”

Sitting in an upstairs room of the Breitling flagship store in Oxford St – the Welshman and fellow ambassador George North are in town for some promotional activity – Thomas shakes his head.

“The build-up was hard with all the illness over the winter. I tried to stay strong mentally but it was difficult. You keep hearing what Remco [Evenepoel] is up to… [winning] the UAE Tour, Strava KOMs in Tenerife or whatever. I told myself, ‘Stick to the process, you’ll get stronger.’ And then in the end it was 14 seconds. That was the prep, you know? I mean, I did get stronger. But I think if I’d had a more normal build-up. I think that was the difference.”

“Then there’s obviously that stage that Almeida won. It’s kind of like ‘If I had just committed fully to just gaining time on Primoz then.’ But then in that moment you want to go for the stage, you know? So we played that game a bit. I slowed down and made him come through…

“The TT [time trial]? I think the helmet swap was still good from the numbers we had. I think I was a bit dehydrated… But it is what it is. It’s not like I bombed out. He [Roglic] just had a bit of a worldie and I had a sort of average day.”

An ‘average’ day which was still good enough for second best on the stage.

Ultimately Thomas has nothing for which to beat himself up. In any grand tour, there are a million things that could go differently. Team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart crashed out when well placed. Evenepoel had to quit while wearing the leader’s jersey due to Covid. “Yeah yeah exactly,” Thomas replies, without sounding totally convinced.

Thomas is a brand ambassador for luxury Swiss watchmaker Breitling - Russ Ellis/cyclingimages

One thing is clear, Thomas’ 14-second Giro near-miss has given him renewed motivation.

He may not be riding in this year’s Tour de France, which starts in Bilbao on Saturday (for the record Thomas thinks Tadej Pogacar’s recent layoff due to a broken wrist will have done him “the world of good” and it will be another “fascinating battle” between the two-time winner and last year’s champion Jonas Vingegaard). He may be out of contract at the end of this season. He may be 37. But anyone who thinks the 2018 Tour winner is finished can think again.

As opposed to two years ago, when contract renewal talks with Ineos stalled and Thomas became frustrated, sensing his team were beginning to doubt him due to his age, this time around there is no doubt. Expect a new multi-year deal to be announced in the very near future. Thomas has new targets, new ambitions: the world championship time trial in Glasgow in August, the Vuelta a Espana later this summer, next year’s Olympic time trial. “That would be my biggest goal,” he says.

Maybe it is the fact the Welshman is so down-to-earth, so relatable; that he talks about going out on “big nights”, or admits to gaining weight over Christmas. But for some reason there have always been those who doubt the Welshman as a serious force in cycling.

“I always say that’s not my motivation,” he reflects. “But actually I think it is a big part of it. When I look back, I’ve made little notes on my phone, put that little [negative] article in.

“Now I’m like ‘S—, it’s obvious.’ I’ve been trying to prove people wrong since the day I started.”

