Cockrill nets 29 in Cumberland's 79-74 win over Campbellsville

Jan. 17—Cumberland's men overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half last Saturday on the back of Doyel Cockrill III's 29 points to snap a six-game losing streak against Campbellsville, 79-74, at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena/Cliff Ellis Court.

The Phoenix (5-11, 1-1 Mid-South Conference) played their only home game of January and overcame adverse moments to grab the win over the Tigers. The Phoenix shot 45.6% from the field and knocked down seven triples, five from Cockrill. CU forced Campbellsville into 17 turnovers that translated to 20 points for the Phoenix.

Cockrill had a career night with 29 points, the most of his freshman season and first 20-point game of his career. Cockrill went 9-of-16 from the field and 5-of-11 from deep. He also added six points from the free-throw line. Demarius Boyd added 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting and six rebounds. The two combined for 44 points for Cumberland.