Cochranton takes first place at trap shooting state tournament

Cochranton took first place at the Pennsylvania Trap Shooting State Tournament in Elysburg on Sunday. Saegertown, Maplewood, Cambridge Springs and Conneaut all competed as well. Conneaut placed third, Saegertown placed ninth, Maplewood placed sixteenth and Cambridge Springs placed sixth.

The tournament featured almost 40 teams, all competing for the top spot at one location, different compared to tournaments done for more traditional sports. This is the first time Cochranton has won the state tournament.

“It’s a similar level of competition,” said Cochranton head coach Russel Hill. “You’re out of town, shooting in a field you’ve never shot in before. It really takes you out of your comfort zone.”

But, Cochranton showed up the tournament ready to win, proving it in its results.

Doran Hill shot a total score of 99, also putting together two perfect rounds. Kaleb Stearns finished second with a score of 98 with two perfect rounds. Blaine Lee finished third for the boys team, scoring a 96. Lee put together two perfect rounds as well.

Nicholas Knapka and Evan Burchfield finished with high scores as well, scoring 94 and 93 respectively.

Libby Pringle scored the highest out of the Cochranton girls, shooting an 82. Pringle came two targets away from a perfect score during the second round.

“The kids that pulled it out and got scores were very dedicated all year,” said Hill. “They’re a good group of kids that support each other. They all feed on each others support. They shot really well that day.”

Trap shooting is a sport that is a bit different than others. It’s similar to swimming in terms of players looking for good team scores, but also work for individual scores as well.

“Trap shooting is a team sport, but there is a large individual aspect to it as well,” said Hill. “It’s a growing sport. Kids that hunt get word about the sport and they just come and try out.”

The sport is more popular in the northwestern part of the state and many schools in this region give Cochranton a hard time at tournaments, but this time the Cardinals came out on top.

“Conneaut, Fort LeBoeuf, Cambridge Springs and Maplewood, that’s the hardest competition,” said Hill. “We’ve come in second place behind them so many times, so it was a relief to come out on top this year.”

Even though this is the first time Cochranton has won states and it is losing a few seniors this year, the Cardinals are confident in their young group of shooters coming up the pipeline.

“I just look forward to watching them shoot again,” said Hill. “I’ve been coaching these kids for seven years now, so it’s sad to see our seniors go. But even so, we have a lot of younger kids that I am very excited to see them grow.”