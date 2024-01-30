Cochranton football in search of fifth coach in nine years after Feleppa resignation

Cochranton is the latest District 10 football team to begin a search for a new head coach as Mike Feleppa resigned on Tuesday.

Feleppa spent the past three seasons with the Cardinals and mentioned a disagreement in philosophy with the Cochranton administration in his resignation letter.

“We recently had the opportunity to have Commodore Perry students join our program in a Cooperative Agreement for football. This would have brought sustainability to the roster, improved our competitiveness with depth and the ability to practice with 11 players on a scout team,” Feleppa said. “Most importantly, it would have given the underclassman an opportunity to develop while playing a junior varsity schedule. Unfortunately, the administration of Cochranton did not agree with my philosophy of a Co-Op with Commodore Perry. I wish the football program and players nothing but success in the future.”

Feleppa is an autistic support teacher in the Meadville School District and led Cochranton to its first region title and only playoff win in the past 20 years. The Cardinals went 14-12 in his tenure including an 8-0 regular season.

“It is no secret that this was all accomplished with very small roster numbers (less than 20 players). At times dressing as low as 14 players on a Friday night,” Feleppa said.

Cochranton has had four coaches over the past eight years and the next coach will be its fifth coach in nine years.

Cochranton joins Girard, Lakeview and North East as D-10 football programs to get a new head coach this offseason.

