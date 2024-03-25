New Cochranton football coach up for approval by Crawford Central board

Mar. 25—Crawford Central School Board is expected to vote to approve a new football coach for Cochranton Junior-Senior High when it meets today at 5:30 p.m.

Personnel schedules posted to the district website with the agenda for the meeting list John Svirbly as the candidate recommended by district administrators. Svirbly is a math teacher at Cochranton, according to the district website, and coaches wrestling at the school.

The vote comes one week after concerns about the future of the Cochranton football program — as well as band and cheer programs at the school — drew an overflow crowd of close to 200 residents to the board's March work session. Over the course of about an hour, 16 residents addressed the board, all of them expressing support for maintaining the status quo for the school's extracurricular programs rather than combining the football team with Meadville Area Senior High or discontinuing it altogether.

No board members expressed support for discontinuing the Cochranton program.

If approved, the position would come with additional compensation of $5,973.

The Cochranton coaching vacancy was created in late January by the resignation of coach Mike Feleppa after three years leading the team.

Board meetings are open to the public and take place at the Instructional Resource Center, 11280 Mercer Pike.