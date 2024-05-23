Cochranton defeats West Middlesex 4-3 with a walk-off to advance to finals

SLIPPERY ROCK — The Cochranton softball team defeated West Middlesex 4-3 in Wednesday's District 10 Class 1A semifinal game. Jaidin Frayer singled to left field to score Dani Hoffman to ice the game and send Cochranton to the finals.

The game began as a pitchers' duel, with both teams remaining scoreless through two. In the bottom of the third, Frayer batted in Addi Custead to give the Cardinals the lead. The score remained 1-0 until West Middlesex tied it in the top of the six.

The Trojans scored two more runs in the beginning of extras, taking the lead 3-1 in an attempt to win it. But, Cochranton battled back and continued the game by scoring two in their half of the inning. Brooklyn Needler held West Middlesex in the ninth before Frayer walked it off.

The Cochranton offense was led by Frayer and Peyton Miller. Frayer went 3-for-5 at the plate, scoring one run and batting in two. Miller went 1-for-3 at the plate, knocking in two runs to keep the game alive in the eight, before Frayer ended it in the ninth.

"We didn't play that well, but we ended up on top and that's all that matters," said Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire.

Needler got the start for Cochranton in the circle, throwing all nine innings. Needler struck out nine and walked four. Needler allowed eight hits and two earned runs.

Despite the game going down to the wire, Cochranton pulled out the win, and will move on to play Cambridge Springs in the finals.

"Every team has their eyes on the district title," said McGuire. "The team never quit. They've always had that goal in mind."

In the finals, the Blue Devils stand in the Cardinals' way of a championship. These two teams have seen each other before, playing twice this year. Cochranton won both games.

"We just have to do the same things we did the first few times we played them," said McGuire. "We have to show up and play the game our way."

The finals take place on Monday, with the time and place still to be announced.

------------

West Middlesex (4)

(AB-R-H-BI) Gilmore 4-0-1-0, Nickel 4-1-1-0, Dick 4-1-0-0, Long 5-1-2-0, Kimmel 5-0-2-2, Leonard 5-0-0-0, Thornton 4-0-0-0, Geiwitz 3-0-2-0, Davano 4-0-0-0. Totals 38-3-8-2.

Cochranton (3)

(AB-R-H-BI) McCartney 5-0-1-0, Custead 4-1-1-0, Hoffman 5-1-1-0, Frayer 5-1-3-2, Lippert 3-0-0-0, Needler 4-1-2-0, Miller 3-0-1-2, McClain 3-0-0-0, Shorts 1-0-0-0, Sokol 4-0-1-0. Totals 37-4-10-4.

West Middlesex 000 001 020 — 3 8 2

Cochranton 001 000 021 — 4 10 6

BATTING

2B: WM — Gilmore, Long; C — Frayer.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) WM — Long LP 8.1-10-4-3-12-2; C — Needler WP 8=9-8-3-2-9-4.