Cochranton defeats Cambridge Springs 1-0

Apr. 11—COCHRANTON — The Cochranton softball team (3-0) defeated Cambridge Springs (3-1) 1-0 on Wednesday night at Cochranton High School in a regional contest. The lone run was scored in the first inning, with the Blue Devils offense unable to find big hits when they needed to thanks a strong pitching performance from Brooklyn Needler.

The Cardinals' offense also struggled as Kayla Crawford gave up only one hit and struck out eight in her start for the Blue Devils. While Cochranton managed to get runners on in the first and fourth innings, Crawford got out of trouble, giving the Cambridge offense a chance to get back in the game.

Cambridge had runners on second and third several times throughout the match, but just weren't able to bring those runners home.

"Today wasn't our day," said Cambridge head coach Angela Mumford. "You either win or you learn, and we learned a few things that we will capitalize on next time."

Kylee Miller and Quinn Eaglen led the Cambridge offense, both going 2-for-3 at the plate. Eaglen also hit a double, the only extra base hit of the whole game.

"Hats off to Cochranton, they played a great game," said Mumford.

Cochranton played well behind Needler and capitalized on any chance they had to keep Cambridge out of the run column.

The Cochranton offense was led by Dani Hoffman, who went 1-for-2 at the plate, and walked once as well. Her single would score the only run in the game.

"My senior pitcher (Needler) in the circle today led by example. We had a few key hits and some mistakes as well," said Cochranton head coach Mark McGuire. "That one ball from left field thrown in. Everything was wrong on that play, until it was done being wrong. Every girl was where she needed to be, and we picked up and recovered."

Cochranton is scheduled to face Youngsville today at Youngsville High School at 4 p.m. The Blue Devils will work to get back in the win column against Eisenhower today at Eisenhower High School at 4 p.m, weather depending.

------

Cochranton 1

McCartney 2-1-0-0, Custead 2-0-0-0, Hoffman 2-0-1-1, Miller 2-0-0-0, Frayer 1-0-0-0, Needler 2-0-0-0, McClain 1-0-0-0, Lippert 1-0-0-0, Mase2-0-0-0, Sokol 2-0-0-0. Totals 17-1-1-1.

Cambridge Springs 0

Miller 3-0-2-0, Murawski 1-0-0-0, Newell 4-0-0-0, Caldwell 4-0-2-0, Dunton 4-0-0-0, Simmons 3-0-0-0, Eaglen 3-0-2-0, Cunningham 2-0-1-0, Crawford 3-0-0-0, Zilhaver 3-0-0-0 Totals 30-0-7-0

Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 7 3

Cochranton 100 000 x — 1 1 3

BATTING

2B: Cambridge — Eaglen.

PITCHING

Cochranton— Needler WP 7-7-0-0-5-1; Cambridge — Crawford WP 6-1-1-1-8-3

