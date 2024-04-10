Cochranton comes out on top in pitching duel vs. Saegertown

Apr. 10—COCHRANTON — The Cochranton baseball team defeated Saegertown by a score of 3-2 at Cochranton High School on Tuesday. Cochranton fell behind twice (1-0 and 2-1) but still managed to come back and win.

The pitching from both teams was stellar all seven innings, limiting runs scored. The Cardinals were able to come out on top by getting key hits when they needed them and capitalizing on errors from Saegertown.

Isaiah Long led the offense for the Cardinals. Long went 2-for-3 at the plate, and scored one run. Long scored the winning run after a ground ball from Brayden Burnette caused an error that would allow him to score in the bottom of the sixth.

"I think it speaks a lot," said Cochranton head coach Jarod Morrison. "We have a fairly young team, we only have two seniors. We found a way to win and in a situation where we were down a couple of times. We kept fighting and kept taking it one play at a time, and found a way back."

Cochranton's offense was backed by a strong outing from Walker Carroll, who pitched all seven innings. He gave up only three hits and two runs while striking out eight.

"Walker battled," said Morrison. "He didn't have his best stuff, he had some innings where he struggled a little bit, but he found it and came through for us."

The Saegertown offense had a rough time against Carroll, but the Panthers squeezed just enough offense to stay competitive for the entire game.

"Walker did a great job," said Saegertown head coach Nick Leslie. "He was around the zone and we just couldn't get the big hit when we needed to."

Blake Burchill and Luke Young led the Panthers offense, with Burchill going 1-for-4 at the plate while scoring a run, and Young going 1-for-3, while knocking in a run off of a fielders choice in the top of the fifth.

With Carroll dealing for Cochranton, William Shaffer had to step up and put up a similar performance in order to keep Saegertown in the game. Shaffer didn't disappoint, pitching for nearly five innings and only giving up two hits and no earned runs while striking out six.

Burchill would pitch the rest of the game for the Panthers, giving up only one hit and no earned runs while striking out one.

"He (Shaffer) did an excellent job," said Leslie. "He limited baserunners and got ground balls, everything we asked for. We just didn't make the plays behind him."

The Saegertown defense struggled most of the game as all three runs for Cochranton scored on errors. The Panthers tallied a total of six errors for the game, which allowed Cochranton to score despite a great performance from the pitching staff.

Cochranton will face Cambridge Springs today at 4 p.m. in Cambridge Springs, who stand in the Cardinals way of winning two in a row. The Panthers will look to shake off this loss against Maplewood today as well, at 4:30 p.m. at home.

------

Saegertown 2

(AB-R-H-BI) L. Gardner 4-0-0-0, B. Burchill 4-1-1-0, Manning 2-0-0-0, W. Burchill 1-0-0-0, Young 3-0-1-1, Shaffer 3-0-0-0, Mosbacher 1-0-0-0, Leslie 1-0-0-0, Jordan 1-0-0-0, Wilkinson 1-0-0-0, E. Gardner 2-1-1-0. Totals 23-2-3-1.

Cochranton 3

Foulk 3-0-0-0, Carroll 3-0-0-0, Long 3-1-2-0, Burnette 2-1-0-0, Field 3-0-0-0, Mattocks 1-0-0-0, Deeter 2-0-0-0, Hoban 2-0-0-0, Moore 2-0-0-0, Albert 1-0-0-0, Goodge 1-1-1-0, Haskins 1-0-0-0, Schmitt 1-0-0-0. Totals 25-3-3-0.

Saegertown 010 010 0 — 2 3 6

Cochranton 001 011 x — 3 3 1

PITCHING

Saegertown — Burchill LP 1.1-1-1-0-1-0, Shaffer 4.2-2-2-0-6-1; Cochranton — Carroll WP 7-3-2-2-8-6.

