Cochran's arm lifts Urchins to Game 1 win

HATTIESBURG – After receiving pregame recognition for being 2A Miss Softball, Lucy Cochran went out and showed why she deserved the award.

The East Union freshman hurled a two-hit shutout Tuesday, and the Urchins beat Pisgah 3-0 in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 2A state finals at the Southern Miss Softball Complex. The reigning champs will try to finish off the series at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cochran carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with nine strikeouts. She said there was a little extra pressure to perform well due to her status as the top player in 2A.

“It’s like, now I’ve really got to go show what I can do and play hard,” Cochran said.

Her only tough inning was the fifth, when Pisgah (27-8) collected its first hit of the game. With runners at the corners, Cochran fielded a bunt and threw to first base. That runner was safe, but the runner from third was gunned down at home by Josie Mae Bell to preserve East Union’s 1-0 lead.

The Dragons weren’t done, loading the bases with two outs. But Cochran induced a pop-up to end the threat.

“I don’t know if she was as sharp as she has been, but at this point in her career, she knows how to make pitches. I thought you saw that today,” East Union coach Josh Blythe said.

Blythe convened a meeting in the circle during the fifth, and Cochran locked back in.

“I was just like, I’ve got to stay focused,” she said. “I can’t let the team down, because if you get nervous about a situation, you’re going to bumble and they’re going to score.”

The Urchins (29-4) added a couple of insurance runs in the seventh. Marley Clayton had an RBI groundout, and Cochran made it 3-0 with a run-scoring single.

East Union finished with eight hits, including two by Madi Robbins, but stranded nine runners. An error helped the Urchins score a run in the first inning.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Ali Cooper drew a one-out walk in the first, moved to second on Katie Sherwood’s single and then scored on an errant throw.

Big Stat: Cochran retired 13 of the first 14 batters she faced.

Coach Speak: “I’m glad (No.) 12 plays for me, because she can kind of hold them at bay.” – Blythe, on Cochran