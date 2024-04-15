Cocaine rife at Grand National meeting as ‘Peaky Blinders’ crisis deepens

The use of cocaine was widespread at the Grand National meeting

Cocaine use appears to have been rife among those attending the Grand National, a Telegraph Sport investigation into racing’s “Peaky Blinders” drugs problem has found.

The class-A substance was present in dozens of toilet cubicles examined during this year’s festival, despite organisers declaring beforehand anyone carrying illegal drugs would be denied entry to Aintree.

The apparent scale of cocaine use at one of the most prestigious events in the sporting calendar casts major doubt on racing’s ability to tackle the problem, sparking calls for the Government to intervene.

It follows Charlie Brooks, the former jockey and trainer, using his Telegraph Sport column this month to complain “cocaine-taking Peaky Blinders” – young men clad in similar garb to the violent gang from the BBC drama – had “completely changed” the atmosphere at Cheltenham Festival since the coronavirus crisis amid falling crowd numbers there.

After seeking assurances the world’s greatest steeplechase would not suffer a similar fate, Brooks was told organisers had “zero-tolerance approach” to illegal substances that included the use of sniffer dogs, body and bag searches, and amnesty bins.

But confidence in those measures are in danger of being eroded by the results of tests conducted on surfaces in almost 40 cubicles in 10 public toilet blocks at Aintree using small wipes that turn blue on contact with cocaine.

They included control tests carried out before the gates opened each morning in order to rule out the drug already being present in those same cubicles, which had virtually no trace at the start of day one.

By the end of Grand National day, almost all of the cubicles had shown significant evidence of cocaine, with white powder visibly present in several of them.

White residue was clearly visible on multiple toilets at Aintree - Telegraph Sport

A swab test confirmed the presence of cocaine - Telegraph Sport

As at Cheltenham, the “Peaky Blinders” look Brooks linked with “edgy groups of young men” was among the many fashion choices made by those attending this year’s festival at Aintree.

But the focus of one of its biggest ever security operations was on stopping a repeat of last year’s storming of the course by animal rights protestors that delayed the Grand National by almost 15 minutes.

Indeed, the three days witnessed just one arrest for drug offences after a man was searched near the main entrance to the racecourse on Ladies Day.

Merseyside Police did not respond to questions on whether any of the other 12 men and one woman detained over the course of the event in relation to mainly violent offences had been cocaine-tested.

Those included a number arrested following a five-man brawl that was caught on camera on Ladies Day.

The Jockey Club, which contracts out private security for the festival to G4S, refused to reveal how many people were denied entry to Aintree after being found in possession of cocaine.

Neither did it nor Aintree operator The Jockey Club reveal whether they had carried out any prevalence studies into the use of the drug at the Grand National or other races.

The Racecourse Association (RCA), the trade body that brings together the nation’s racecourses, including Aintree, confirmed it had never carried out such a study, despite previous media investigations finding evidence of widespread cocaine use at its venues.

The scores of arrests of protestors at the National 12 months ago render a comparison with this year’s figures largely redundant but there was still a marked increase on the four people who were held in 2022, the first festival with spectators since the pandemic.

‘An increasing societal problem’

Cocaine has long been linked by police to a serious rise in football hooliganism, leading to a change in the law to ban those caught in possession at matches from attending future games.

The drug is one of few products to have become cheaper amid the country’s cost-of-living crisis, with a single gram having fallen from £140 to £87 between 2019 and 2021, despite an increase in purity.

The number of cocaine deaths in England and Wales have also increased for the last 11 years, rising to 857 for the 12 months ending March 2023.

Several jockeys have tested positive for the drug, with the Professional Jockeys Association previously admitting the use of it had become “a problem”.

Responding to Telegraph Sport’s findings, Dame Caroline Dineage, the chair of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said: “Last year, the Culture, Media and Sport Committee warned of the growth of drug taking at sporting events. To date, the Government’s focus has been on football, but the Telegraph’s inquiry into horseracing underlines that this is a growing issue across spectator sports.

“The committee recommended the police and the Government should be doing more to understand the prevalence and impact of drug use at sporting events, and the relevant authorities, including those in racing, must step up their efforts to tackle it.”

In the region of 70,000 racegoers at Aintree watched I Am Maximus win the Grand National - Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

The Jockey Club said it would “actively” support legislation that helped combat all forms of antisocial behaviour.

A spokesperson added: “Tens of thousands of people enjoyed the three days at Aintree last week while behaving perfectly safely and responsibly.

“Unfortunately, cocaine use is an increasing societal problem, and this is something racing has been working hard to combat, with The Jockey Club taking a zero-tolerance approach to illegal substances across all its racecourses.

“A range of measures were in place at Aintree, including detection dogs, bag searches and pat-downs in operation at all entrances as well as amnesty bins. Anyone found to be attempting to access the site in possession of illegal substances last week was denied entry, given no refund on their ticket purchases and reported to the police.”

The RCA said: “As with all of British racing, the RCA condemns any illegal substance abuse on a British racecourse and supports the zero tolerance approach our members take in handling any incidents involving them should they arise on a raceday.

“Thankfully this is a very small fraction of our overall audience of almost 5 million racegoers. The RCA works closely with our members to develop best practice in deterring illegal substances being brought to the racecourse.

“This includes wide promotion of sniffer dogs in advance of select racedays, working with local constabularies to actively promote their presence in advance of select racedays, the provision of amnesty boxes and our promotional campaign shared across all racecourses to this effect.

“All of this guidance proactively shared with racecourses throughout the year. We will also share any intelligence received locally from racecourses/constabularies across our membership if pertinent.”

The British Horseracing Authority said: “Racing is a sport for everybody to enjoy and key to this is ensuring that racegoers have a positive experience when attending racecourses.

“We condemn all forms of anti-social behaviour, including drug use. Cocaine is a wider societal issue at present, but it is also an issue for sporting events, and therefore sports must take action to deter its use. We are aware that our colleagues at British racecourses are working hard to reduce the instances of its impact on racedays and we support those efforts.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.