Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 Xfinity race back underway at Daytona

Friday night’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway has resumed Saturday afternoon.

The race was stopped after 11 laps on Friday night and was red-flagged for 16 hours, 15 minutes and 51 seconds.

It resumed Saturday on Lap 14 after two laps of caution. It is being televised on CNBC.

The race has picked up on its scheduled 100-lap tenure.

Blake Koch is the race leader, followed by Ben Kennedy, pole sitter Brennan Poole, Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric.

The Coke Zero 400 NASCAR Cup race is still scheduled to be run tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on NBC.

