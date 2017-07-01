Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 postponed by rain until Noon ET Saturday

Friday night’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway has been postponed until Saturday due to rain.

The race is scheduled to resume at Noon ET and will be televised on CNBC.

Cars were brought to pit road, drivers exited their rides and the red flag was displayed Friday night after just 11 laps of the scheduled 100-lap event.

Blake Koch is the race leader, followed by Ben Kennedy, pole sitter Brennan Poole, Daniel Suarez and Daniel Hemric.

The Coke Zero 400 NASCAR Cup race is still scheduled to be run Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will be televised on NBC.

