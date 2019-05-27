Coca-Cola 600 winners and losers

WINNERS

Status quo — Martin Truex Jr.’s victory in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 gave Joe Gibbs Racing its eighth win in 13 points races. JGR and Team Penske — the top two teams in the series — went 1-2-3 with Truex (JGR), Joey Logano (Penske) and Kyle Busch (JGR).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hendrick Motorsports — Placed all four cars in the top 10 for the first time since Texas in April 2016. Chase Elliott was fourth, Alex Bowman placed seventh, Jimmie Johnson was eighth and William Byron finished ninth. This was Bowman’s fourth consecutive top-10 finish, the longest streak of his career.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Scored his first top-five finish of the season.

Chris Buescher — Sixth-place finish was his best of the season.

Corey LaJoie — Finished 12th. That was his second finish of 12th or better in the past four points races for Go Fas Racing.

LOSERS

Those who don’t like the status quo — Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske have won 12 of the first 13 points races of the season. When will someone keep both organizations from victory lane again?

Joe Gibbs Racing — The cars of Erik Jones, Martin Truex Jr. and affiliate Matt DiBenedetto had tire issues that sent them into the wall. A Goodyear executive said that officials found that the tires went down as a result of over deflection from low pressures and high loads. The issues came a day after JGR drivers Christopher Bell and Brandon Jones also had tire issues in the Xfinity race.

Denny Hamlin — Placed 17th in the Coca-Cola 600. He’s finished 16th or worse in each of the last four points races.